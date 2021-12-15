ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBHHA00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 161,195 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,466 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Omaha-Council Bluffs than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mills County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,328 infections in Mills County, or 15,565 for every 100,000 people.

Though Mills County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Omaha metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 201 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mills County, above the 154 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mills County, IA 15,565 2,328 201 30
2 Cass County, NE 15,839 4,071 82 21
3 Washington County, NE 15,842 3,203 148 30
4 Saunders County, NE 17,218 3,620 109 23
5 Douglas County, NE 17,422 96,691 151 836
6 Harrison County, IA 17,670 2,499 559 79
7 Pottawattamie County, IA 17,797 16,641 229 214
8 Sarpy County, NE 18,022 32,142 103 184

