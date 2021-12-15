ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBGOR00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 1,308,067 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,717 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lake County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 90,226 infections in Lake County, or 12,823 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lake County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 159 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lake County, below the 201 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lake County, IL 12,823 90,226 159 1,121
2 DuPage County, IL 13,124 122,278 152 1,418
3 Cook County, IL 13,346 697,164 222 11,605
4 McHenry County, IL 13,369 41,149 113 348
5 Newton County, IN 13,376 1,875 378 53
6 DeKalb County, IL 13,465 14,031 141 147
7 Kane County, IL 14,360 76,226 172 911
8 Kendall County, IL 14,958 18,642 96 120
9 Will County, IL 15,009 103,368 172 1,185
10 Lake County, IN 15,238 74,188 260 1,268
11 Porter County, IN 15,681 26,351 235 395
12 Kenosha County, WI 16,401 27,608 249 419
13 Grundy County, IL 17,074 8,624 180 91
14 Jasper County, IN 18,945 6,337 281 94

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best County to Live In Every State

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City With the Highest Divorce Rate

The annual divorce rate in America is 14.9 per 1,000 people. That number has fallen most years over the past decade. This may be due partly to the fact that fewer people are getting married. Nevertheless, the United States still has one of the highest divorce rates in the world. And the city with the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

Unusually Cold Days on the Rise in These American Towns

Temperature is the primary measure of climate change, usually described as the warming of the planet as average temperatures trend higher. Not just average high temperatures are trending higher but average low temperatures – and that is having its own impact on natural systems and quality of life on Earth.  Importantly, lower temperatures, which usually […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The Next States to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use by adults. Could there be more “lighting up” in the coming years? Currently, several states such as Ohio and Delaware are mulling legislation to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. (Check out the best movies and shows about weed you can watch online now.) […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

States COVID-19 Will Hit the Hardest by Christmas

The spread of COVID-19 last December and January was the worst it has been since the start of the pandemic in a number of regions in  America. In Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city, one hospital was operating at over three times its ICU bed capacity. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 killed one  person […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

78K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy