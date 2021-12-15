ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 New Year’s Eve events in Charlotte to ring in 2022

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz67A_0dNHBDkG00

Well, folks, we’re about to close out another year. And after the past two that we’ve had, the only way to do so is by celebrating.

Here are 22 things to add to your NYE itinerary including a firework show, DJs, and delicious food.

New Year’s Eve Pregame at Lenny Boy Brewing

Celebrate the final hours of 2021 with $3 beers all day long and live music from Nathan C. Davis .

  • Time: 1pm
  • Cost: No cover
  • Location: Lenny Boy Brewing (3000 S Tryon St.)

New Year’s Eve 2022 at Idlewild

Enjoy a two-and-a-half-hour open bar with beer wine and cocktails as well as a champagne toast.

  • Time: There will be three seatings: one at 5pm, 8pm and 11pm.
  • Cost: $85 per person for the first two seatings and $110 per person for the 11pm seating.
  • Location: Idlewild (424 E. 36th St., Unit 2)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVujc_0dNHBDkG00

Cocktails at Idlewild

New Year’s Eve at Búho Bar at The Grand Bohemian

Búho is throwing a luxury-inspired New Year’s Eve event, paired with a complimentary sparkling wine toast upon arrival and live DJs all night long.

  • Time: 5pm, 7pm & 10pm
  • Cost: $45 per person for the 5pm or 7pm seating; $60 per person for the 10pm seating.
  • Location: Búho Bar at the Grand Bohemian (201 W. Trade St.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ikoo_0dNHBDkG00

Photo courtesy of Búho Bar.

2022 New Year’s Celebration at Alchemy at C3 Lab

The Alchemy team has created a customized and elevated menu for the evening. Tickets to the event include a four-course meal and a bottle of champagne for you and your date to take home.

  • Time: 5pm first seating
  • Cost: $95 per person
  • Location: Alchemy at C3 Lab (2517 Distribution St.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjC1F_0dNHBDkG00

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Bardo

Bardo is doing it up for NYE and featuring a special seven-course tasting menu with the option of beverage pairing. This event will have two seating times.

  • Time: 5:30pm & 8:30pm
  • Cost: $165 for experience with non-alcoholic pairings; $185 for alcoholic drink pairings with each course.
  • Location: Bardo (1508 S. Mint St.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6w4y_0dNHBDkG00

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

New Year’s Eve 5K & Quarter Marathon Trail Race at the Whitewater Center

Start 2022 on the right foot by going on a run through the woods. Participants will be able to choose between three races: two one-quarter marathons and a 5K that will overlap with the year’s end and the beginning of the new year.

  • Time: Night 10K 6-8:30pm; 5K 11:45pm to 1am; Day 10K 10am to 12:30pm
  • Cost: $35-$45
  • Location: U.S. National Whitewater Center (5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZNuG_0dNHBDkG00

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails NYE 2022 at Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

Stop by in the early evening for an intimate dinner experience before your final countdown destination or join later in the evening to dine and count down to 2022 with a signature cocktail in hand and Charlotte’s skyline as the backdrop.

  • Time: Early seating 6:30-8:30pm; second seating 8:30pm to 1am (next day)
  • Cost: $204 (table for two); $960 (table for eight)
  • Location: Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails (1320 S. Church St.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7Uoh_0dNHBDkG00

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Drink through the Decades at Billy Sunday

Sip your way through the century by enjoying cocktails from the 1920s, ’50s, ’70s, ’90s and 2000s and each cocktail will be paired with popular food from that decade. The night will close out with a champagne toast at midnight and chocolates to take home.

  • Time: 6:30pm to 1am (next day)
  • Cost: $125
  • Location: 1115 N. Brevard St. Unit 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWKYW_0dNHBDkG00

Billy Sunday Old Fashioned.

An Evening in Paris New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Wine Loft

Dine like a Parisian and enjoy a three-course meal of seared tuna Nicoise, chicken roulade with ham jus, spinach and parsnip, petit French pastries with a glass of champagne and French cocktail.

  • Time: Dinner 7-9pm; after party 10pm to 2am
  • Cost: $70 for dinner, $30 for the Moulin Rouge After Party or $90 for both.
  • Location: The Wine Loft South End (2201 South Blvd.,  Ste. #120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWf6z_0dNHBDkG00

Masquerade NYE at The Music Yard

Spend New Year’s Eve lounging in heated outdoor areas and vibing to band and DJ performances. VIP tickets come with a free champagne toast and hors d’oeuvres.

  • Time: 8pm to 2am
  • Cost: $35 general admission; $55 VIP; $120 general admission four-pack; $250 picnic table.
  • Location: The Music Yard (2433 South Blvd.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwnu8_0dNHBDkG00

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

2nd Annual Pinhouse Great Gatsby New Years Eve Party at Pinhouse

Tickets get you $1 beer and wine, half-off liquor, appetizers from 9pm until they run out, party favors, a photo booth, a champagne toast and free Duckpin bowling.

  • Time: 8pm to 1am (next day)
  • Cost: $85
  • Location: Pinhouse (2306 Central Ave.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2RtQ_0dNHBDkG00

New Year’s Eve Masquerade at el Thrifty Social

$10 bowling all night long, $20 champagne bottles, a masquerade photo wall with props, music from DJ Radical Grove, special NYE cocktails plus a champagne toast at midnight. El Thrifty is also hosting a New Year’s Day brunch from 11am to 3pm.

  • Time: 8pm
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: el Thrifty Social (1115 N. Brevard St., Suite #100)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUnHQ_0dNHBDkG00

Patio outside El Thrifty

Roaring New Years Gatsby Party at Queen Park Social

This event will have a red carpet entry, a Gatsby photo wall, Prohibition Era cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres and music from DJ Bryson Rider. The first 100 tickets purchased will receive a drink ticket.

  • Time: 8pm to 2am (next day)
  • Cost: $8 early bird
  • Location: Queen Park Social (4125 Yancey Rd.)

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

NYE Party 2021 at Oak Room

Round up your crew for an elevated NYE experience complete with private seating areas, table service, a NYE swag bag and of course, drinks.

  • Time: 8pm to 1:30am (next day)
  • Cost: $1,500 (for a party of 10); $1,750 (for a party of 12); $2,500 (for a party of 15)
  • Location: Oak Room (200 E. Bland St.)

CLT NYE in Uptown

This family-friendly NYE event will have live music, a Queen City crown lighting and a huge firework display starting at midnight.

  • Time: 8pm
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Tryon Street at Levine Avenue of the Arts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ct7FK_0dNHBDkG00

New Year’s Eve at Puttery

Party with Puttery for NYE. Festive attire is encouraged and tickets include unlimited gameplay, party favors and a midnight champagne toast.

  • Time: 8:30pm to 2am (next day)
  • Cost: $50 general admission; $1,500 communal table
  • Location: Puttery (210 Rampart St.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDZhV_0dNHBDkG00

Photo courtesy of Puttery.

New Years Eve Dinner at VANA

Dress to impress and get ready for an evening of delicious food, drinks and even a few surprises. Shareable plates will be delivered to guests’ tables throughout the night along with three drink pairings and a champagne toast to ring in 2022.

  • Time: Regular dinner service will be from 4-7pm. The ticketed event begins at 9pm.
  • Cost: $200
  • Location: VANA (1440 S. Tryon St., Ste. 100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03buyP_0dNHBDkG00

Countdown at Canopy: A New Year’s Eve Affair at Canopy SouthPark

Tickets to this event include unlimited bar access and a midnight champagne toast. Additional amenities vary by package.

  • Time: 9pm to 2am (next day)
  • Cost: $100 general admission; $150 VIP; $459 overnight package, or $2,000 private tables
  • Location: Canopy by Hilton Charlotte Southpark (4905 Barclay Downs Dr.)

Fairwood 226 NYE Party at Fairwood 226

This NYE celebration will include hor d’oeuvres, beer, wine, liquor & champagne, party favors, a DJ and a balloon drop.

  • Time: 9pm to 2am (next day)
  • Cost: $75⁠ general admission; $600 for a table of six
  • Location: The Fairwood 226 (226 Fairwood Ave.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G07DN_0dNHBDkG00

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

NYE 2022 at Graham Street Station & Monarch Room at Graham Street Station

Guests can switch up the scenery with four different event rooms, each with its own DJ.

  • Time: 9pm to 2am
  • Cost: $20 early bird general admission; $80 early bird VIP; $500 VIP table; $1,000 VIP table, $2,000 ultra VIP table
  • Location: Graham Street Station (2016 N. Graham St.)

New Year’s Punchin’ Eve 2021 at Suffolk Punch

Step out for NYE at Suffolk Punch. Tickets include access to an open bar, live music from a DJ plus a light show, party favors, elevated bar food, and even a champagne toast and sparkler event at midnight.

  • Time: 10pm to 2am (next day)
  • Cost: $150 general admission; $275 VIP; $50 designated driver
  • Location: Suffolk Punch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XqOs_0dNHBDkG00

Trolley Barn New Years Eve Party at Trolley Barn Fermentory

Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

  • Time: 11pm
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Trolley Barn Fermentory, 2104 South Blvd.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFbgM_0dNHBDkG00

View from Trolley Barn. Brianna Crane/Axios Charlotte

