These Are the Counties in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHBByo00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 418,377 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,679 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gilpin County in Colorado has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 545 infections in Gilpin County, or 9,200 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Gilpin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Denver metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 68 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Gilpin County, below the 155 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Gilpin County, CO 9,200 545 68 4
2 Clear Creek County, CO 9,745 914 75 7
3 Park County, CO 10,177 1,770 75 13
4 Broomfield County, CO 11,833 7,824 135 89
5 Elbert County, CO 12,296 3,094 115 29
6 Jefferson County, CO 13,141 74,961 179 1,023
7 Douglas County, CO 14,269 46,891 100 329
8 Arapahoe County, CO 14,373 91,507 147 933
9 Denver County, CO 15,041 104,299 150 1,038
10 Adams County, CO 17,415 86,572 193 958

Comments / 0

