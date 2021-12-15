These Are the Counties in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 307,293 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,960 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Delaware County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 27,832 infections in Delaware County, or 14,127 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Delaware County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 95 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Delaware County, below the 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

