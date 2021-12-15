ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment

By Katie Peralta Soloff
 4 days ago
The team behind Craft Tasting Room and Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails is expanding into west Charlotte with a new restaurant that owner Alyson Davis describes as a Mexican-inspired tortilleria and agave bar.

It’s called Maíz, Agua, Sal — or MAS for short — and will have a rooftop patio with skyline views. Maíz, Agua, Sal are the Spanish words for corn, water and salt, the ingredients used to make tortillas. And “mas” is Spanish for “more.”

The menu: Expect fresh tacos with house-made tortillas and adorned with pickled vegetables and salsas, plus a cocktail menu focused on mezcal and tequilas, as well as non-alcoholic options like agua fresca.

  • MAS will be open for lunch dinner and some light breakfast as well, Davis says.

Zoom out: The inspiration for MAS came from the Davis family’s travels to Mexico City to visit friends.

“We thought maybe we can celebrate that a little bit more,” Davis says. “From a business standpoint it makes sense to grow and expand our operation.”

The 5,200 square-foot restaurant is the first hospitality tenant to sign at what developers are calling Lower Tuck, an overhaul of four warehouses off Tuckaseegee and Thrift roads. Atlanta developer Third & Urban is behind the $80M adaptive reuse project.

  • The first phase of the Lower Tuck project will 260,000 square feet of office, showroom and retail space when complete.
  • The section of the city has seen a flurry of development and new businesses in recent years. Nearby are new tenants such as Hygge Coworking, Not Just Coffee and Lucky Dog Park and Brew.

Timeline: Davis expects MAS to open within eight months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyMVV_0dNHB9Ib00

Photo courtesy of MAS

The post Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

