Charlotte, NC

Restoring a park once central to Black life in Charlotte

By Danielle Chemtob
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Pearl Street Park was the first park officially built on land purchased by the city for Black residents.

Kenneth Manago looks up the hill from Pearl Street Park, toward the home he grew up in before it was destroyed.

Several decades have passed since then, but on Tuesday Mecklenburg County reopened the renovated park, which sits on the first piece of land the city purchased to build a park for Black residents.

  • Today it’s in what’s considered Midtown. But back then it was Brooklyn , once the largest Black neighborhood in Charlotte, which was demolished in the 1960s and ’70s through an urban renewal program that displaced businesses, churches and thousands of families.

Manago remembers gathering in the park as a teenager to play horseshoes and basketball. There were cookouts and after school arts and crafts activities. And then there were the older men who had returned from World War II who would impart wisdom on the young adults.

  • “It’s amazing, just looking around seeing what it was and what it is now,” he said.

Details: The county invested $4.75 million to reconfigure the park, according to Liz Morrell, senior management analyst with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation. Nearly four years after work started, county leaders celebrated the official reopening on Tuesday.

The 11-acre site includes:

  • Basketball and pickleball courts, a multi-use lighted field, fitness equipment and a playground structure.
  • An open air performance pavilion.
  • A restored creek bank.

Flashback: The park is located on land purchased by the city in 1943 from an orphanage. During segregation, Black residents couldn’t use parks meant for white people, such as the nearby Independence Park.

  • Because Second Ward High School didn’t have athletic fields, the baseball and football teams practiced at Pearl Street Park.
  • But the construction of I-277 isolated the park, Morrell said.

Context: The revamp connects the park to a wave of development occurring around it. Developer Pappas Properties is building apartments, a hotel, retail and offices, on a seven-acre site next to the park, along Kenilworth Avenue.

Honoring history: The park also features interpretive panels that tell that history, and a sculpture with quotes and stories engraved on it from former Brooklyn residents.

  • The stainless steel and bronze sculpture, “Brooklyn Stories,” by sculptor Cliff Garten, was a collaboration between the Second Ward High School Alumni Association, Levine Museum of the New South, Arts and Science Council and the county.
  • It’s located on the axis of the former residential Pearl Street, for which the park is named after.

Personal stories: Dot Wise-Douglas, 71, grew up in First Ward. But she went to Brooklyn for school and pretty much everything else, she says, because it was the pulse of Charlotte’s Black community.

Still, plaques and memorials can only do so much to repair the lasting harm caused by government policies like urban renewal, that uprooted families.

“The remembrance is beautiful,” says Wise-Douglas. “But it’s just a token.”

Here’s a look around the new park.

Interpretive panels tell the story of Pearl Street Park. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios.

Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios.

The sculpture engraved with quotes from Brooklyn residents. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios.

The playground. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios.

Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios.

Axios Charlotte

Follow your star to the new bar in NoDa: Starlight on 22nd is now open

Tucked away between North Davidson and Brevard is a new divey, artsy, maybe soon-to-be cultural center: A bar called Starlight on 22nd. It’s the brainchild of Ruth Ava Lyons and Paul Sires, the former owners of Center of the Earth art gallery in NoDa. Context: Lyons and Sires are self-pronounced “NoDa Arts District OG pioneers.” […] The post Follow your star to the new bar in NoDa: Starlight on 22nd is now open appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Behind the scenes of Charlotte’s most beautiful closets

This content was produced in partnership with California Closets. California Closets has been transforming closets (and more) in Charlotte homes since 1996. Over the years, they’ve done it all, from tiny reach-ins to closets the size of most people’s bedrooms. But no matter the size, they have every detail down to a science from the […] The post Behind the scenes of Charlotte’s most beautiful closets appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment

The team behind Craft Tasting Room and Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails is expanding into west Charlotte with a new restaurant that owner Alyson Davis describes as a Mexican-inspired tortilleria and agave bar. It’s called Maíz, Agua, Sal — or MAS for short — and will have a rooftop patio with skyline views. Maíz, Agua, […] The post Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers

Charlotteans have very strong opinions about grocery stores. Shopping for food is a personal experience, and plenty of factors sway where and why people choose to shop at any given supermarket. What’s happening: We surveyed readers last month about their grocery-shopping habits. A plurality — 37.2%, or 1,198 of y’all — said Harris Teeter is […] The post Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 29 fun & festive things to do in Charlotte this week

This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by EchoPark Automotive. Don’t plan your day around car shopping – with EchoPark, you can find your new car in less than an hour.  MONDAY, DECEMBER 13 VTGCLT Pop The Metropolitan | Daily from 10am to 7pm, through Dec. 22 | Free | Details  Why you should go: Shop a […] The post Weekday Planner: 29 fun & festive things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Move over Starbucks: Summit Coffee to open 10+ shops in 2022

By the end of 2021, Summit Coffee Co. will have seven locations in North Carolina. And by the end of 2022, the coffee chain will have 17-19 locations in all, including some outside of the state. Driving the news: Summit Coffee Co.’s new SouthPark location opens in the Piedmont Town Center this Saturday, December 11, […] The post Move over Starbucks: Summit Coffee to open 10+ shops in 2022 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

First N.C. Omicron case found in Charlotte

A UNC Charlotte student tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mecklenburg County announced Friday. It’s the first confirmed case of the new variant in North Carolina. The student was isolated and has recovered, the county said in a press release. The individual only had one known contact. Why it matters: The variant was […] The post First N.C. Omicron case found in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte may crack down on Airbnb and other short-term rentals

Airbnb is cracking down on New Year’s Eve parties again, but the bigger story for next year will likely be what the city of Charlotte is trying to do to make more permanent restrictions on short-term rentals. Driving the news: Airbnb introduced a global party ban in 2020 to protect hosts from disruptive parties, and […] The post Charlotte may crack down on Airbnb and other short-term rentals appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
