These Are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 226,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,791 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Memphis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Shelby County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 149,123 infections in Shelby County, or 15,915 for every 100,000 people.

Though Shelby County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Memphis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 256 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Shelby County, compared to 269 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

