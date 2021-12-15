ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

These Are the Counties in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHB4sy00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 160,164 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,441 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Knoxville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Knox County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 81,902 infections in Knox County, or 17,954 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Knox County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Knoxville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 213 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Knox County, below the 235 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Knox County, TN 17,954 81,902 213 973
2 Anderson County, TN 18,141 13,746 314 238
3 Union County, TN 18,167 3,505 264 51
4 Morgan County, TN 18,369 3,967 236 51
5 Loudon County, TN 18,494 9,545 207 107
6 Campbell County, TN 19,276 7,650 234 93
7 Blount County, TN 19,314 24,807 221 284
8 Roane County, TN 19,767 10,456 318 168
9 Grainger County, TN 19,928 4,586 322 74

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best County to Live In Every State

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Coronavirus
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City With the Highest Divorce Rate

The annual divorce rate in America is 14.9 per 1,000 people. That number has fallen most years over the past decade. This may be due partly to the fact that fewer people are getting married. Nevertheless, the United States still has one of the highest divorce rates in the world. And the city with the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

Unusually Cold Days on the Rise in These American Towns

Temperature is the primary measure of climate change, usually described as the warming of the planet as average temperatures trend higher. Not just average high temperatures are trending higher but average low temperatures – and that is having its own impact on natural systems and quality of life on Earth.  Importantly, lower temperatures, which usually […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

78K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy