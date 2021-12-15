ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Singapore Airlines in provisional deal to buy seven A350 freighters

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzH1v_0dNHB0M400

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) said on Wednesday it had signed a provisional agreement to buy seven Airbus SE (AIR.PA) A350 freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model.

The letter of intent for deliveries from the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a swap with 15 A320neos and two A350-900 passenger planes in its order book along with five options for more A350 freighters, the airline said in a statement.

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
livefromalounge.com

Singapore Airlines to bring back the A380 to Delhi and Mumbai in 2022

In late November 2021, Singapore Airlines has restarted services to India as part of Singapore opening up the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with India. As a part of the Vaccinated Travel Lane, only vaccinated people can get on specific VTL-designated flights, and they can arrive in Singapore without the requirement to quarantine on arrival. VTL flights operate from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Singapore from India.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singapore Airlines#Sial#Aircraft#A320neos
simpleflying.com

In Photos: China Airlines’ Smart New Airbus A321neo

China Airlines has taken delivery of the first of 25 A321neos set to arrive at the airline. With up to seven hours of flying time available on these aircraft, China Airlines is keen to ensure passengers have a great experience onboard. Working with JPA Design, the airline has undertaken a complete nose-to-tail refresh of the cabin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Sydney
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines Plans Large A380 Return For Summer 2022

Singapore Airlines seems to be planning a significant return of the Airbus A380 when the IATA summer 2022 schedule kicks off. According to schedule data, the airline plans to fly the giant of the skies to eight destinations by the start of April, including a fifth freedom flight from Frankfurt to New York’s JFK.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Air France-KLM signs for up to 160 A320neos and eight A350 freighters

Air France-KLM has signed for up to 160 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, including 100 firm orders, and has become the fourth customer to commit to buying the manufacturer’s new A350 Freighter. The group has signed for 100 A320neo-family aircraft and taken acquisition rights on 60 more to renew the KLM...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
samchui.com

Singapore Airlines To Sell Aviation Products from Upcycled Aircraft Parts

Soon aviation enthusiasts can look forward to a wide range of unique products made from Singapore Airlines upcycled aircraft materials. These include furniture made from the Airline’s Business Class seats, cabin windows and overhead compartments, as well as fashion apparel and accessories made from life vests, linen sourced from aircraft cushion covers, bedsheets, blankets and tableware redesigned from decommissioned service ware.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Singapore Airlines To Reintroduce A380s On Its Transatlantic Route

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will bring back its Airbus A380 on the Singapore (SIN)-Frankfurt (FRA)-New York JFK route starting March 27, 2022. The announcement comes after a nearly two-year halt on the route due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SIA will operate its newest A380 cabin products (in service since... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
birminghamnews.net

Airbus A380 aircraft returns to Singapore Airlines fleet

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Singapore Airlines in India has announced the return of Airbus A380 Superjumbo aircraft after a 20-month break in services, said a press release. Starting 10 January 2022, the A380 will replace the Airbus A350-900 on the SQ 424/423 vaccinated travel lane (VTL) services between...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Flew The Boeing 707?

The Boeing 707 is one of the most important aircraft to date. It was the first commercially successful jet, ushering in the age of jet travel. The aircraft also marked the start of Boeing’s rise in developing commercial aircraft and the beginning of the 7X7 series. It was initially popular in the US, but soon entered service with airlines around the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
onemileatatime.com

Singapore Airlines A380 With New Suites Coming To JFK

Singapore Airlines will soon start offering its latest A380 inflight product on a route to the United States, which is exciting. New Singapore Airlines A380 flying to United States. Based on the latest schedule update, as of March 27, 2022, Singapore Airlines will fly its Airbus A380 with the latest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

PLAY Reveals Its First United States Routes With UK-US Fares From £139

Iceland’s newest airline PLAY has unveiled its initial routes to the United States, set to launch next spring. The carrier will fly to Boston and Baltimore/Washington multiple times per week, offering a connecting itinerary from London Stansted with a layover at Keflavik Airport of under two hours. To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering promotional fares between now and Christmas Eve.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ifn.news

Singapore Airlines signs for Airbus A350F

Singapore Airlines has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for seven new Airbus A350F freighter aircraft with an option for further five jets. Starting in 2025, Singapore Airlines plans to replace their current Boeing 747-400F with the A350F. The agreement is a conversion of previous orders for 15 A320neo and two A350-900 passenger aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

How A Singapore Airlines 737 Flew From USA To Singapore

A Singapore Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 recently made its maiden voyage, traveling from the United States to Singapore with a couple interesting stops along the way. Delivery Flight: Singapore Airlines 737 From USA To Singapore. A Live and Let’s Fly reader sent me a screenshot of a Singapore Airlines...
SEATTLE, WA
simpleflying.com

Travel Lane Network Lifts Singapore Airlines’ Passenger Numbers

Passenger traffic on the Singapore Airlines Group grew nearly 60% in one month following Singapore expanding its vaccinated travel lane network. The Singapore Airlines Group carried more than 300,000 passengers in November 2021, up 59.4% compared to the previous month. On Thursday, the Singapore Airline Group (which includes low-cost subsidiary...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy