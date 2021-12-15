Singapore Airlines in provisional deal to buy seven A350 freighters

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) said on Wednesday it had signed a provisional agreement to buy seven Airbus SE (AIR.PA) A350 freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model.

The letter of intent for deliveries from the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a swap with 15 A320neos and two A350-900 passenger planes in its order book along with five options for more A350 freighters, the airline said in a statement.

