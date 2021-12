Nothing is probably more frightening than discovering how the personal and sensitive photos you have protected on your phone have been put up on the Internet for everyone to see. It’s even more disheartening when that incident may have been part of what should be a trusted system between a customer and a renowned company. That was the nightmare that at least two Pixel phone owners were living in for the past few days, but Google is officially saying that it was not caused by Google employees or authorized repair technicians.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO