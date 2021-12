Letters to the Editor is a periodic feature. We welcome all comments and will publish a selection. We edit for length and clarity and require full names. I think this story left out a few critical pieces of information (“A Title Fight Pits Physician Assistants Against Doctors,” Dec. 3). The term “physician associate” is already used in Ireland and the United Kingdom, and Yale’s P.A. program has used the term for some time. A recent update to the U.S. Department of Education’s Classification of Instructional Programs changed the title of CIP Code 51.0912 from Physician Assistant to Physician Associate/Assistant. The slash indicates equivalent program titles. While the titles were not updated, residency and fellowship programs for P.A.s in Series 60 include “physician associate” as an illustrative example.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO