Syracuse, NY

Syracuse stalwart, TV newsman dead at 81

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Longtime Syracuse television newsman Rod Wood has died....

The Hill

New York state sets coronavirus record for second straight day

New York reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day the Empire State set a record for daily infections. New York reported 21,908 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number the state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.
