Public Health

Three persons test positive for Omicron in Hyderabad

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Three persons, two foreign nationals and a child, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Dr...

Second Omicron case in Delhi as Zimbabwe returnee tests positive

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Delhi reported its second case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron on Saturday, informed the Delhi Government. A Zimbabwe returnee, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the variant in a genome sequencing report. According to the Delhi Government, the travel history of...
Person on Israeli PM's flight from UAE tests COVID positive

A person who was on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett s flight back from the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19, the prime minister’s office said Tuesday.Bennett returned to Israel on Monday from a historic two-day trip to the Gulf Arab state, the first by an Israeli leader to the country, which recently normalized ties with Israel.He was in a three-day quarantine on Tuesday as per Health Ministry regulations, which require all returning travelers, even those vaccinated, to self-isolate. He was expected to take a coronavirus test on Wednesday, also in line with health regulations, and then...
Maharashtra reports 8 new cases of Omicron, tally rises to 48

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Maharashtra on Saturday reported eight new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the cumulative tally of Omicron cases in the state to 48. Of these, 28 patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the virus in the RT PCR test. According...
COVID-19: Delhi govt converts 4 pvt hospitals into Omicron dedicated centres

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centres for the treatment of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. These four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad...
India will achieve USD 400 billion export target this year: Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal asserted that this year (2021-22) India will achieve USD 400 billion export target, something which has never happened before. Further, talking about the new markets which will help India to achieve the said export target, Goyal...
A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
India in touch with Pakistan to send wheat, medicines to Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India is in touch with authorities in Pakistan to send more humanitarian assistance, including wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. "We'll continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. We're committed to sending 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat...
Jaishankar hosts Central Asian FMs to welcome dinner ahead of Dialogue tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries to a welcome dinner ahead of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi tomorrow. "Hosted the Central Asian Foreign Ministers to a welcome dinner before our Dialogue tomorrow....
Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
South African doctor who discovered Omicron describes symptoms

People infected with the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 present ?unusual symptoms? that are somewhat different from those associated with the Delta variant, a South African doctor who was one of the first to spot it has said. Covid patients infected with the new strain started appearing around November 18,...
Mother ‘burst into tears’ as quarantine scrapped hours after her release

A mother who had just finished quarantining “burst into tears” after it was announced that all remaining countries were to be removed from the coronavirus red list.Amanda Poole-Connor, 47, had finished 10 days of quarantining in a hotel next to Heathrow airport when news broke hours later that restrictions would be scrapped.The mother-of-two said she felt she was being “punished” and the experience left her in tears after being isolated in a small room with “vile” food and “no natural light”.“When I saw the news that restrictions had been scrapped I burst into tears,” Mrs Poole-Connor told the PA news...
