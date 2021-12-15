539077_6_.jpg

The Unfolding Tragedy In Turkey Underscores Preeminence of Currency Policy. In the 1950s the top federal tax rate on individual earners in the U.S. exceeded 90%. The number is eye-catching to say the least, but it’s also a bit misleading.
Churchill’s Grim Warning About Science, Human Nature, and the Future. The BBC reports that citizens in Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, and Croatia are publicly protesting (sometimes violently) new restrictions imposed by their governments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions include lockdowns, vaccine passports, vaccine mandates, and broader masking requirements.
A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Caroline Kennedy to be U.S. ambassador to Australia and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan as ambassador to Belize, the White House said. Kennedy, 64, is the daughter of John Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States who...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a $500 stimulus payment tomorrow. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications are set to open on Saturday, December 18,...
"In the coming days, we'll make an announcement in Starr County, which is in the Rio Grande Valley, where roughly 40 percent of all illegal immigrant apprehensions in our country occur," Land Commissioner George P. Bush said.
An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
WORKERS in Phoenix are set to get a payment of up to $2,000 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Many are wondering if their company is going to do the same. The City of Phoenix has approved incentives of up to $2,000 for qualified employees. According to city records, qualified full-time...
A man who applied to join the Proud Boys was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in prison after he threatened the life of then-Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock ahead of the Capitol riot in January 2021. Eduard Florea used the social media app Parler to issue the threats against elected officials, trying...
A Russian politician called for a US congressman's abduction on live TV, The Daily Beast reported. His comments came after the US lawmaker called for greater support for Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion. The congressman, Marine veteran Rep. Ruben Gallego, had a short but sharply-worded response. Rep. Ruben...
A 28-year-old man in China has been convicted of stealing $24,000 by lifting his sleeping ex-girlfriend’s eyelids to outsmart her cellphone’s facial recognition system, according to media reports. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and fined the equivalent of $3,100 for stealing from his ex’s mobile...
China heavily criticized the United States this week and called for an investigation into war crimes after the Pentagon said no officials would be disciplined over the mistaken drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians in August.
The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
A Chinese man has been slapped with a 10 year prison sentence for selling five of his children. The man was accused by a Chinese court of having children for the sole purpose of selling them. Between 2012 and 2020, Yang sold two sons and three daughters for 180,000 Chinese...
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — A California prisoner serving a life sentence for murder died Friday after he was found injured in a cell he shared with another convicted killer, authorities said. Abraham Morales, 37, was found unresponsive in the Kern Valley State Prison cell he shared with Charles Ramirez,...
Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
