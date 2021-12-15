ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group Attacks Employee, Steals Merchandise From Hyde Park Store

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group attacked a store employee and stole merchandise from a store in Hyde Park Tuesday night, police said.

The group of three women entered a store on the 1500 block of East 55th Street at about 9:45 p.m. and took several items before fleeing on foot, authorities said. One of the offenders punched an employee, a woman, in the face during the incident. The employee refused medical treatment.

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

hassan Robinson
4d ago

we need a better government we need Mayor daily back because when he was in office those teens would be looking at county time or statesville with ten or more years .

