Group Attacks Employee, Steals Merchandise From Hyde Park Store

CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter fell through the first floor of a burning house in Cicero Friday morning. While trying to help, three other firefighters were injured. Officials said the fire started in the basement of a house located at 5413 W 30th Pl. around 5:45 a.m. Firefighters are still working this house fire in Cicero. One firefighter fell thru the first floor to the basement. We’re told he’s okay and talking but has some minor burns to the side of his face and wrists. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9MrGH6TRqS — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) December 17, 2021 One firefighter was entering the house when the floor collapsed underneath him, and he fell into the basement. The firefighter was transported to Loyola University Medical Center. His condition was not available, but a town spokesman said the firefighter was conscious and suffered first-degree burns to his back and chest and second-degree burns to his neck. Officials said three more firefighters were injured while trying to rescue the first firefighter who fell through the floor. They will be getting treated for minor burns at Occupational Health. The occupants of the home were able to get out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CICERO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO