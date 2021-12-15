Group Attacks Employee, Steals Merchandise From Hyde Park Store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses and residents Saturday of recent robberies and burglaries in the Englewood neighborhood.
In each robbery, the offender enters the Victim’s vehicle that is picking up a passenger and displays a black handgun before demanding the Victim’s property and fleeing the scene on foot.
Incident locations and times:
7300 block of South Damen Avenue on December 17, 2021, at 5:15 a.m.
7300 block of South Damen Avenue on December 16, 2021, at 8:20 p.m.
The offender is described as an African American Male, 5’07”-5′-08″, 130-150 pounds, 20-25 years old, Ski Mask.
In each burglary, an unknown offender enters a church and business through the front glass door takes Computers, speakers, and monitors.
Incident locations and times:
1600 block of West 59th Street on December 16, 2021, 3:49 a.m.
5700 block of South Ashland Avenue between the dates of December 08-09, 2021 in the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:20 a.m.
There is no available description of the offender.
Police are reminding residents and businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit, report any suspicious activity immediately, and keep doors and windows secured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.
Comments / 10