Kremlin: Xi supports Putin’s pursuit of guarantees from West

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in his push to get Western security guarantees precluding NATO’s eastward expansion, the Kremlin said Wednesday after the two leaders held a virtual summit. Putin and Xi spoke as Moscow faces heightened tensions with the...

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
State
Washington State
The Independent

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
The Week

Russian diplomat: NATO is 'balancing on the edge of war'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday that NATO is "balancing on the edge of war," and that if the alliance does not accede to Russian demands, his country will employ whatever "ways, means, and solutions" are necessary "to ensure our security," The Associated Press reports. These statements come...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
The Independent

Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow s demand for guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine a senior diplomat said Saturday.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western allies of continuously pushing the envelope in relations with Russia, and warned that Moscow could also up the ante if the West doesn't treat its demands seriously.Ryabkov's statement in an interview with the Interfax news agency came a day after Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other...
AFP

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
AFP

EU threatens Russia sanctions as NATO backs Ukraine

Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia's bid to thwart Kiev's NATO ambitions and urged Moscow to halt its military build-up along Ukraine's border and return to talks led by France and Germany. "Moscow does not want to return to the Normandy format and wants to negotiate with the United States," a senior European diplomat told AFP. The diplomatic track was established at a summit in Minsk in 2015 where Putin accepted that France and Germany should play the role of moderators in the talks between the two belligerents. 
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
The Independent

NATO sets terms for working with Russia on security offer

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday set conditions for working with Russia on its new security proposal and offered to work with Moscow to build fresh confidence between them should the country help to ease tensions with Ukraine Russia has submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies. No details have emerged, but the Kremlin says that a senior Russian envoy stands ready to depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Stoltenberg said that NATO had received the documents, and “that any dialogue with Russia would also...
MSNBC

Biden's Russia dealings may be the death knell of American credibility

President Joe Biden fancies himself a dealmaker. He has taken the sensibilities he cultivated in the Senate and applied them to the presidency, where he seems to operate under the assumption that statesmanship and diplomatic procedure can resolve even the thorniest of crises. Now, Russia is putting that assumption to the test. His willingness to bend and flex in the face of unreasonable demands from an irresponsible nation are potentially quite dangerous.
