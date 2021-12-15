South Africa's High Court orders former President Zuma to go back to jail

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma walks with his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambdula after appearing in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's High Court ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to jail after setting aside the decision to release him on medical parole, a court judgement showed on Wednesday.

The 79-year old began medical parole in September, and is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. Zuma handed himself in on July 7 to begin his prison sentence.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia Chege

