German government is meeting Tuesday to debate further measures to restrict public gatherings and social contact, particularly for the non-vaccinated, in anticipation of a new wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant of the virus. The German federal government is meeting with state premiers on Tuesday afternoon to debate new measures, which could force bars and clubs to shut down and fans banned from live sporting events, including the Bundesliga professional soccer league. Details of the proposed measures, which leaked to the German media Monday night, do not include shutting down cinemas, though new social distancing measures or further capacity...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO