Efforts to maintain a vacated lot-turned-sprawling garden in Fishtown received a major boost this past week. The Crease Street Garden, located on the 1200 block of Crease Street, has achieved its milestone of raising the $40,000 needed to trigger a challenge grant from the Penn Treaty Special Services District as part of its bigger goal to raise $100K of the $300K needed to purchase the plot of land it sits on. To this point, the garden has raised over $80,000 in total funds.

