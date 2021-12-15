ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service

Cover picture for the articleA catastrophic explosion at an underground mine creates a mass-casualty incident, the RFDS are called...

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
6-Year-Old In Coma After Being Mauled By 3 Pig-Hunting Dogs

A 6-year-old boy in New Zealand has been put in an induced coma after three pig-hunting dogs mauled him, severely injuring his face and upper body. The emergency crew was called to a property in the Whare Creek area, about 14 miles south of Manapouri around 7 p.m. Friday, following which the injured minor was airlifted to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition.
9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
