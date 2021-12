(ABC 6 NEWS) - Rochester Dance Company returned to the stage this holiday season with The Nutcracker. The show took place at Mayo Civic Center Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. The cast and crew were well received by an audience eager to see their favorite Christmas show in-person again this year, after COVID-19 forced last year to be virtual. The artists backstage and onstage said it feels good to be back under the bright lights.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO