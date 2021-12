A man in India fought off a leopard after the animal attacked his daughter and tried to drag her away into the fields in a village. The incident took place Monday evening in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh. According to local reports, the girl was walking near the fields when the leopard pounced on her and grabbed her. The father, who was nearby, immediately chased the leopard and started beating the animal with sticks and stones, News 18 reported. The leopard then released the girl from his grasp and fled.

ACCIDENTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO