ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tiffany Haddish Attempts to Solve a Murder in ‘The Afterparty’ Trailer

By Emily Zemler
Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, and Ilana Glazer are among the all-star cast who appear in the first trailer for The Afterparty, an upcoming murder mystery comedy series. The series, set to premiere on Apple...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Common Addresses Breakup From Tiffany Haddish for the First Time

Common is opening up about his breakup with Tiffany Haddish. During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee: Uncensored, the 49-year-old actor spoke about his November split from the 42-year-old actress for the first time. Common began his remarks by praising Haddish as "one of the...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Common Explains Why He And Tiffany Haddish Really Broke Up

Hollywood relationships come and go, and Common and Tiffany Haddish are among the latest celebrity couples to call it quits. The pair of actors recently parted ways after dating for a while, breaking off their relationship this past November. In September, Haddish joked about the big gift she wanted instead of an engagement ring if Common ever proposed, but now they are officially broken up. He's now opened up about his break-up with the Girls Trip actress and explained the reason they really broke up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ike Barinholtz
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Dave Franco
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Zoë Chao
Person
Phil Lord
thesource.com

Common Issues Tiffany Haddish a Post-Break Up Birthday Message on Instagram

Common and Tiffany Haddish called it quits, but Common still has love for his former bae on her birthday. Hitting Instagram, Common shared a public and touching birthday wish for Haddish. “Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish!” Common wrote on IG. “One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Afterparty#Film Star
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘The Afterparty’ Trailer Features an All-Star Cast in Murder Mystery Series From Lord and Miller

Apple TV+ has officially released the trailer for the new murder mystery comedy The Afterparty, set to debut on January 28th, 2022. The series comes from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the filmmakers behind various films such as 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie. The eight episodes will chronicle the investigation of a detective who is seeking the murderer of a famous multi-hyphenated celebrity, who mysteriously dies during the afterparty of his high school reunion that he hosts for his disgruntled former classmates.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Lord & Miller’s “The Afterparty”

A new trailer has been released for ‘Spider-Verse’ and “LEGO Movie” duo Phil Lord and Christoper Miller’s new limited series “The Afterparty”. The murder mystery boasts a strong cast of comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Jamie Demetriou, and John Early.
TV SERIES
myhoustonmajic.com

Common On Breakup With Tiffany Haddish: ‘We Weren’t Feeding The Relationship’

Common is opening up for the first time about his recent split with Tiffany Haddish, explaining to fans why the couple decided to part ways. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored via Page Six, Common had nothing but wonderful things to say about his now ex-girlfriend, telling the show’s host Jason Lee that the comedian is one of the best people he’s met in his life. “First of all, I want to say, Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life,” he said. “One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”
CELEBRITIES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ 'The Afterparty' gets full trailer and January 28 debut date

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Two months after teasing the show, Apple has released a full trailer for Tiffany Hadish's "The Afterparty," debuting on January 28.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Lost City’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Run From a Maniacal Daniel Radcliffe

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum attempt to fend off a maniacal Daniel Radcliffe in the first trailer for Paramount’s “The Lost City,” premiering in theaters on April 15, 2022. In the film, Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a novelist who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure books. She’s reluctant to promote her new book because she’d rather spend her time in the bathtub while drinking Chardonnay with ice. Nevertheless, she agrees to go on tour with Alan (Tatum), the hunky cover model who serves as the face of her series, to meet fans and sell copies...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy