Tiffany Haddish Attempts to Solve a Murder in ‘The Afterparty’ Trailer

Common is opening up for the first time about his recent split with Tiffany Haddish, explaining to fans why the couple decided to part ways. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored via Page Six, Common had nothing but wonderful things to say about his now ex-girlfriend, telling the show’s host Jason Lee that the comedian is one of the best people he’s met in his life. “First of all, I want to say, Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life,” he said. “One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO