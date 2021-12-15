ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling climbs to more than 1-week highs after price data

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The British pound climbed to more than one-week highs on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation data zipped to a decade high, hardening expectations of a rate hike as early as February.

While markets on Wednesday were assigning more than a 60% probability of a 15 bps interest rate increase, up from 50% on Tuesday, the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may force policymakers to hold off from tightening policy.

Against the broadly struggling dollar, the British pound climbed 0.4% to $1.3282, its highest level since Dec. 7. Against the euro it edged 0.2% higher to 84.94 pence.

Data released on Wednesday showed British consumer price inflation had surged to its highest in more than 10 years in November, jumping to 5.1% from October’s 4.2%, exceeding all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, which had pointed to a rise of 4.7%.

The data came a day after the International Monetary Fund urged the Bank of England to avoid an “inaction bias” when it came to raising interest rates.

“These numbers, along with the IMF’s warning yesterday, clearly strengthen the case for a rate rise tomorrow,” said Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood, a money manager.

“Even so, the uncertainties thrown up by Omicron mean on balance the MPC still looks likely to hold off raising rates until February.”

Money markets are now pricing in a cumulative 22 bps of rate hikes by February compared to less than 20 bps on Tuesday.

Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower for the session and week

Oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, prompting prices to post their seventh weekly decline in eight weeks. Oil fell Friday as equities were mostly under pressure and investors became "increasingly cautious that stubbornly high inflation will result in increasingly tighter central bank policies around the globe -- and that will ultimately choke off growth in an already fragile economic recovery," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.52, or 2.1%, to settle at $70.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract lost 1.1%, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
investing.com

Pound Sterling Soars As Traders Price In More Rate Hikes Through 2022

After a big hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve yesterday, the Bank of England took the fight against inflation a step further by raising its benchmark interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25%, becoming the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the COVID pandemic upended the global economy last year.
NBC New York

Dow Tumbles More Than 500 Points to End a Volatile Week, S&P 500 Sheds 1%

U.S. stocks came under pressure again in Friday's volatile session amid worries about tighter monetary policy and the ongoing pandemic, leading to a losing week for the major averages. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 532.20 points, or 1.5%, to 35,365.44. The S&P 500 fell 1% for a second down...
MarketWatch

Gold futures rally to post highest finish in over 3 weeks

Gold futures rallied on Thursday, marking their highest finish in more than three weeks. Gold prices got their "groove back as the dollar weakened and the Treasury curve flattened," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Risk aversion is hitting the Nasdaq and that has some traders going into cyclicals, while others are buying safe-havens such as gold." February gold rose $33.70, or 1.9%, to settle at $1,798.20 an ounce after trading as high as $1,800.60. Prices saw the highest most-active contract finish since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.
KESQ News Channel 3

Consumer prices continue to climb as inflation reaches an all-time high

Consumer prices are climbing, which is putting a hole through some people's wallets as they try to make ends meet during the pandemic. For business owners like Richard Thomas, co-owner of L&G Desert Store in Indio the price of nearly everything is up. From grocery products, produce, and propane tanks, Thomas is seeing inflation take The post Consumer prices continue to climb as inflation reaches an all-time high appeared first on KESQ.
investing.com

Sterling jumps to December highs after BoE raises rates

(Reuters) -Sterling jumped to December highs versus the euro and the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England surprised investors by hiking interest rates, while the European Central Bank announced a reduction of its monetary stimulus. Britain became the first G7 economy to hike rates since the onset of...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD climbs to one-week high, around mid-1.1300s post-ECB decision

The post-FOMC USD selling pushed EUR/USD higher for the second successive day. The lack of fresh dovish signals from the ECB provided an additional boost to the pair. Investors now look forward to the post-meeting press conference for a fresh impetus. The EUR/USD pair added to its intraday gains and...
Reuters

Reuters

