GR minority business owners team up for pop-up shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of minority business owners is teaming up this holiday season. They’re hosting a pop-up shop in Grand Rapids to support each other as people shop for gifts.

The Holiday Shopping Extravaganza is a month-long shopping event featuring six Grand Rapids small businesses. They’re all minority-owned and are sharing a space for all of them to sell their products this holiday season.

The shop is located at 4520 Breton Road SE near the 44th Street intersection. Gifts range from letter ornaments to handmade candles to purses to teddy bears with voice recording options. Business owners will take turns managing the shop.

Amanda Morton, the owner of CuddleBuddys, says there are a ton of positives to shopping small.

“One, you’re keeping your money in your community. You’re helping small businesses here,” said Morton. “Two, again those shipping timelines, it’s less stressful. You don’t have to deal with that as a consumer. Then three, in regard to COVID-19, and I wouldn’t even say this as local, but if you go to Macy’s or another big box store, your exposure risk to COVID-19 is quite high. If you come in a smaller store, you’re spending less time, there are fewer people, you’re minimizing your risk as well.”

The Holiday Shopping Extravaganza runs Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 23.

