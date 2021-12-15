ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GR minority business owners team up for pop-up shop

By Dana Whyte
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPgNk_0dNH4hWk00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of minority business owners is teaming up this holiday season. They’re hosting a pop-up shop in Grand Rapids to support each other as people shop for gifts.

The Holiday Shopping Extravaganza is a month-long shopping event featuring six Grand Rapids small businesses. They’re all minority-owned and are sharing a space for all of them to sell their products this holiday season.

The shop is located at 4520 Breton Road SE near the 44th Street intersection. Gifts range from letter ornaments to handmade candles to purses to teddy bears with voice recording options. Business owners will take turns managing the shop.

Amanda Morton, the owner of CuddleBuddys, says there are a ton of positives to shopping small.

“One, you’re keeping your money in your community. You’re helping small businesses here,” said Morton. “Two, again those shipping timelines, it’s less stressful. You don’t have to deal with that as a consumer. Then three, in regard to COVID-19, and I wouldn’t even say this as local, but if you go to Macy’s or another big box store, your exposure risk to COVID-19 is quite high. If you come in a smaller store, you’re spending less time, there are fewer people, you’re minimizing your risk as well.”

The Holiday Shopping Extravaganza runs Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Weather#Cuddlebuddys#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

Van Andel Institute, 25 years later

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When David Van Andel stood in front of a gathered group of community leaders in 1996 for an official groundbreaking ceremony, work had already begun to transform an old parking lot at Michigan and Bostwick into what is today, a world-renowned center for medical research — Van Andel Institute. “This […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy