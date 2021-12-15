ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers turn up the heat on Devils to extend winning streak

By Jack McCaffery
Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with the usual technical instructions to the Flyers Tuesday, Mike Yeo was careful to mix in an emotional suggestion for a game against the New Jersey Devils. The short version: Take the rivalry up a few dozen notches. “One of the things we’ve talked about it that we...

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

With rally and OT win, Flyers' process hits 5-game point streak

The Flyers extended their season-best point streak to five games by rallying to beat the Senators, 4-3, in overtime Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson jumped on a friendly bounce off the boards and fed Travis Sanheim for the OT winner. With five and a half minutes...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Travis Sanheim
Person
Oskar Lindblom
Person
Travis Konecny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils#The Wells Fargo Center
The Ledger

Tropics looking to extend winning streak in home openers

LAKELAND — When the Florida Tropics open the home portion of their 2021-22 Major Arena Soccer League schedule this weekend, they’ll be looking to extend an impressive streak. The Tropics have never lost a home opener since joining the league in 2016, going 5-0 in opening games at...
MLS
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
Reporter

Flyers Notebook: COVID creeping up on Flyers, too

Having snuck out of quiet Montreal with at least a point Thursday night, the Flyers were hoping to sneak back to their previous winning ways Saturday night against the visiting Ottawa Senators. Unlike a game played before no fans at the Bell Centre, which wound up with an all too-familiar...
NHL
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy