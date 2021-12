The next full moon is just around the corner and it is one with many names. Also, this polyonymous moon will be at its fullest tomorrow, December 18, 2021. The Moon has been in the headlines recently for a few reasons. NASA is set to launch its first Artemis mission soon that will include sending humankind back to the surface of the Moon. NASA also plans on eventually setting up a lunar base that will serve as a go-between for missions to Mars and beyond, and recently said it is looking at possibly using nuclear fission to power it. But it is all about the Moon tomorrow night as it will be in full view and shining at its brightest.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO