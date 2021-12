Feel virtuous with a clean holiday drink full of creamy coconut milk that tastes just as festive as the original classic. There are so many wonderful things about the holidays in the Hudson Valley. Local Christmas trees? Check. Holiday happenings galore? You betcha. Arguably the most scrumptious part of the season, however, are the seasonal eating selections in the region. The only bummer is the fact that such treats are, dare we say, not the healthiest of options. Fortunately, Woodstock Farm Sanctuary saves the day with two nutritious takes on everyone’s favorite holiday drink. Try the Hudson Valley hotspot’s vegan renditions of classic eggnog and prepare to be amazed. Not only are they better for you, but they taste so good you’ll never miss the original.

HUDSON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO