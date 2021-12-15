iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 Line-Up: Who's Playing and How to Watch Online

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour has become a Christmas staple where every year some of the world's biggest acts come to stadiums across America to perform their big radio hits. 2021 was no exception, with artists like Ed Sheeran , Saweetie, Jonas Brothers , Doja Cat and Lil Nas X joining the tour.

As usual, The CW has filmed one of these concerts, which it will be airing this December. The network will be airing the New York gig in a two hour extravaganza.

Dua Lipa may have dropped out at the last minute due to illness, but the NYC show still featured a starry line-up.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch this year's Jingle Ball online and on your TV, as well as the line-up and all the songs they performed at the concert event.

When is the Jingle Ball 2021 airing?

On Wednesday, December 15, The CW will air the special from 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT. Though originally set to be 90 minutes, the network has extended it to be a two hours special – meaning more performances from some of your favorite artists.

How to watch Jingle Ball 2021 online

While the special is airing on The CW, it will also be live-streaming on The CW website and app. To watch, viewers can click on the "find your channel" option on cwtv.com and sign in to their local version of the channel.

The CW is also expected to make the concert available on demand for a short time after the special airs.

Different CW affiliates will have different access requirements. If yours needs you to sign in with a TV provider and you do not have one. There are a number of services like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV that offer a CW livestream. And as they all offer free trials, you can watch the Jingle Ball for nothing on these sites.

Who is performing on the 2021 Jingle Ball special?

The Jingle Ball 2021 special on The CW will be the Z100 version of the event, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 10. That concert featured performances from the following:

Ed Sheeran

Jonas Brothers

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Saweetie

AJR

Kane Brown

Tate McRae

Bazzi

Dixie D'Amelio

Dua Lipa was meant to be performing as well, but dropped out the day before the concert. "As most of you know I'm currently suffering laryngitis," the singer wrote on her Instagam story, "and have been on vocal rest per my doctor's orders.

"I was hoping for a faster recovery, but unfortunately, I'm still under the weather and unable to perform at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball."

What songs are they performing?

As the concert has already happened, we know what the line-up actually performed. Though not all performances are guaranteed to make it into The CW filmed version of the concert, here's everything that was performed at The Garden earlier this month:

AJR

"Way Less Sad"

"Sober Up"

"Burn the House Down"

"Bang!"

"The Good Part"

"Weak"

Bazzi

"Paradise"

"I.F.L.Y."

"Beautiful"

"Myself"

"Mine"

Dixie D'Amelio

"Psycho"

"The Real Thing"

"One Whole Day"

"Naughty List"

"Be Happy"

Doja Cat

"Say So"

"Like That"

"Juicy"

"Get Into It (Yuh)"

"Kiss Me More"

"You Right"

"Tia Tamera"

"Need to Know"

Ed Sheeran

"Shivers"

"Perfect"

"Shape of You"

"Merry Christmas"

"Bad Habits"

Jonas Brothers

"Leave Before You Love Me"

"What a Man Gotta Do"

"Only Human"

"Who's In Your Head"

"Burnin' Up"

"Like It's Christmas"

"Lovebug"

"Sucker"

Kane Brown

"Memory"

"One Thing Right"

"Be Like That"

Lil Nas X

"Industry Baby"

"Old Town Road"

"That's What I Want"

"Scoop"

"Holiday"

"Lost in the Citadel"

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

Saweetie

"Tap In"

"My Type"

"Icy Chain"

"Dipped in Ice"

"Icy Girl"

"Best Friend"

Tai Verdes

"Let's go to Hell"

"Stuck in the Middle"

"Drugs"

"Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great"

"Sheesh"

"A-O-K"

Tate McRae