ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Adam Kinzinger Only Republican to Vote with House Democrats to Raise Debt Ceiling

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvWjS_0dNH3V8N00

Representative Adam Kinzinger was the only Republican lawmaker who voted with Democrats in the House to raise the debt ceiling, staving off a potentially disastrous federal default.

Last week, Kinzinger was also the only Republican to back the Democrats over the plan struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) allowing Senate Democrats to lift the ceiling through a simple majority vote.

The Illinois congressman, one of 10 Republicans to vote for the second impeachment of ex-President Donald Trump after the Capitol insurrection and one of only two GOP lawmakers on the January 6 committee investigating the riots that day, will not be standing for re-election in the 2022 midterms.

Early Wednesday, Kinzinger joined Democrats in voting with the bill to raise the debt limit by $2.5 trillion to increase it to close to $31 trillion , just squeezing ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury Department.

The House vote, which passed 221-209, followed the Senate passing the bill in a party-line 50-49 vote earlier on Tuesday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill promptly to ensure the U.S. does not default on its debts. The vote means the debt ceiling will not have to be hiked again until 2023, well after the midterm elections.

Defaulting on its debt for the first time would have had catastrophic consequences both for the U.S. and world economies. While raising the debt ceiling is typically a bipartisan affair, the Republicans argued that the Democrats should take full responsibility for it.

Democrats emphasized that the higher debt limit did not mean there would be any new spending, rather it would allow the U.S. to meet its financial obligations through next year and 2023.

"By raising the debt limit, we are meeting our existing obligations to members of the military, veterans and recipients of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security," Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA ), the chairman of the Joint Economic Committee said in floor remarks, according to the Hill.

However, the GOP, which is also in a wrangle with Democrats over the price tag of the Build Back Better Act, claimed raising the debt limit would lead to out-of-control spending.

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) told the House that the GOP would not support increasing the debt ceiling "while Democrats push through trillions of dollars for purely partisan political spending and thereby depleting our Treasury, not just for today, but for generations to come."

Schumer told the Senate on Tuesday that people can "breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default," Politico reported.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

Comments / 334

Ruben Gonzalez
3d ago

1 POLITICSCapitol Rioters Have No 'Reasonable Claim' That Trump Authorized Jan 6 Attack: Trump is not guilty of any crimes. The Democrats have against Trump. RINO Republicans& Democrats are guilty of a crime by twisting falsifying evidence . Media giants back Bannon's bid to release Jan. 6 documents A coalition of news outlets including the Washington Post is supporting Stephen Bannon's campaign for the release of documents related to his contempt of Congress charges, WashPost reported . Pelosi&Mayor canx Trump's request FOR National Guard(NG)at Capital-6Jan& ExChiefSund's NG request was denied 6X's&Dems integrated FBI agent(s)as Antifa causing damage&violence?Marjorie Greene claims January 6 was “complete setup” by Nancy Pelosi.Why it matters: WashPost, the New York Times, CNN, NBC, the Wall Street Journal's parent company and others filed a motion arguing that a proposed protective order seeking to prevent the documents from being released violates the First Amendment.

Reply(11)
59
LilRiz
3d ago

Why not raise it to ensure paychecks for the MILITARY, ELDERLY AND DISABLED. DJT raised it while in office. "Budget Deficit:. The federal budget deficit — accumulated when the government spends more than it receives in revenues — has ballooned from $15 trillion at the end of the Obama administration to over $25 trillion during Trump's first three years in the White House. Soaring deficit levels come as a natural consequence of the 2017 tax cuts: researchers at the Tax Policy Center found that corporate tax revenue declined by 40% between 2017 and 2018, while income taxes paid to the federal government declined by 5.4%. With less tax money coming in but similar levels of spending going out, it’s no wonder the federal deficit has increased."

Reply(5)
9
Trolling4triggers
3d ago

might as well, he's leaving. Setting a fire in the trash can on his way out the door

Reply(4)
36
Related
mediaite.com

Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference. Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
Mic

Mitch McConnell thinks Joe Manchin should just become a Republican already

There’s a prevailing sense out there that Washington, D.C., is a snake pit of partisan sniping where the only reliable product is a steady stream of self-promotion and acrimony. And, y’know what? Sure, okay, that’s largely true. But there are rare exceptions to the rule — cases where the luminous power of friendship manages to burst through even the heaviest clouds of legislative opprobrium. And when those moments occur, it’s important to call them out and celebrate them as proof positive that the system still works!
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Republicans#Senate Democrats#Gop#The Treasury Department#Medicare#Medicaid#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Biden, Dems 'vehemently disagree' with Senate parliamentarian rejecting immigration proposal

White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed frustration on behalf of President Biden's administration Friday after the Senate parliamentarian rejected the Democrats' immigration reform proposal from their $2 trillion policy package. "Well, the decision by the parliamentarian is deeply disappointing and relegates millions to an uncertain and frightening future," Psaki...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
670K+
Followers
74K+
Post
699M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy