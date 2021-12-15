ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bubble Tea Study Break with CGE

tulane.edu
 6 days ago

Stressed over finals? Join us on Wednesday, December 15...

events.tulane.edu

tulane.edu

Hot Chocolate and Waffles Study Break

912 Broadway Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 912 Broadway Street, New Orleans, Louisiana. The onset of finals calls for focused studying and time optimization, so we invite you to keep your energy up and join us Dec. 15 and 16th from 11 AM- 1 PM at Tulane Hillel (912 Broadway) for a warm, ambient study space and a hot chocolate and waffle bar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hcdevilsadvocate.com

Your Guide to Bubble Tea in the Western Suburbs

Due to social media, bubble tea is all the rage. Plenty of new places in the western subs have popped up this summer, but which one is the best?. “Make it yourself” bubble tea recipes have been all over the internet, mostly because of supply chain shortages all over the.
LOMBARD, IL
alvernia.edu

Late Night Breakfast provides study break

On Tuesday evening, Alvernia University continued the tradition of Late Night Breakfast and Bingo during finals week with the added twists of a pie in the face fundraiser for Alternative Breaks and a blessing of the brains!. Ready for a look at the Alvernia experience? Schedule your visit today at...
READING, PA
amherst.edu

End-of-Semester Outdoor Study Break with Live Music, Games and Treats

President Martin invites you to take a break this Wednesday for a festive gathering on the Main Quadrangle from 2:30 to 4 p.m. There will be live music from Connecticut-based singer-songwriter Drew Angus, outdoor games and a variety of seasonal treats, including gourmet hot chocolate bombs, caramel popcorn, cannoli, cinnamon-sugar fried dough and a few other surprises. Stop by to enjoy some fresh air and good company on what promises to be a wintry New England afternoon.
AMHERST, MA
WYTV.com

Best ginseng tea

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For thousands of years, the ginseng root has been used to treat a myriad of health issues, from respiratory problems and high blood pressure to chronic stress. Although its effectiveness as a cure-all hasn’t been entirely confirmed by science, there are a few significant reasons to consider trying this bitter-tasting tea.
FOOD & DRINKS
cityline.tv

Marble Tea Eggs

Teas eggs are so important in Chinese culture. My fondness for eggs coupled with the love of my heritage inspired me to create this as a special tapas-style dish with a uniquely modern spin. 4 large whole eggs. 60 g orange or black tobiko (flying fish caviar) 1 clove star...
RECIPES
Chicago magazine

Budget Bubbles for Celebrating

On any given celebratory occasion, Champagne is the beverage to commemorate the moment. Particularly on New Year’s Eve, an ice-cold bottle of this French sparkling wine is a festive way to usher in the next 365 days, but its price makes it difficult for many to enjoy. “Champagne has...
DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Soda Is Sold By The Liter

Soda has been around since the mid-1700s, though it has certainly changed in taste and look through the years. According to Thought Co., carbonated beverages were first invented by a man named Joseph Priestley back in 1767. However, it wasn't until 1892 that soda could actually be stored because there had previously been no way to prevent it from going flat. Over time, these soft drinks (named as such for their lack of alcohol) became more popular, with two major giants eventually emerging: The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo. These days, the two soda companies own hundreds of different brands, including Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Mountain Dew. You'd be hard-pressed to walk into a grocery store and not see these brands stocked on the shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
newfoodmagazine.com

New study finds blueberries could be good for your heart

New research has suggested that adding blueberries to your diet could be beneficial for your heart, as the fruit could reduce insulin and glucose levels after a large meal. A new research study published in Clinical Nutrition finds that the equivalent of one cup of fresh blueberries, consumed as 26 g of freeze-dried blueberries, may reduce the acute cardiometabolic burden of energy-dense meals. Put simply, blueberries may benefit heart health.
HEALTH
Telegraph

How to break the Covid Christmas anxiety bubble

Last night, I put up my Christmas tree. It’s a little illuminated toy that fits on my home-office mantelpiece – I bought it in John Lewis on December 19 last year. I remember that day clearly: it was the last Saturday before Christmas, and I was dashing around the Oxford Circus branch, scooping last-minute decorations into my basket. Something in the air suggested that I was on borrowed time, and that disaster was afoot.
PUBLIC HEALTH

