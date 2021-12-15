ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Autopsy finds severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player accused of shooting 6 people

By Rich McHugh, Nexstar Media Wire, Katie Smith
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2Zqv_0dNH3OCW00

( NewsNation Now ) — A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina before killing himself in April. The 20 years that ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football “definitely … gave rise” to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams’ brain.

Ex-NFL receiver sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CTE, which can only be diagnosed through an autopsy, has been found in former members of the military, football players, boxers and others who have been subjected to repeated head trauma. One recent study found signs of the debilitating disease in 110 of 111 NFL players whose brains were inspected.

The degenerative disease known as CTE is linked to head trauma and concussions that has been shown to cause a range of symptoms, including violent mood swings and memory loss.

McKee, who directs the CTE Center at Boston University, said of 24 NFL diagnosed with the disease after dying in their 20s and 30s, most had stage 2, like Adams. The disease has four stages, with stage 4 being the most severe and usually associated with dementia.

Annual inflation rises to 6.8%, the highest rate since 1982

The second stage is associated with progressive cognitive and behavioral abnormalities such as aggression, impulsivity, explosivity, depression, paranoia, anxiety, poor executive function and memory loss, McKee said.

But Adams’ CTE diagnosis was different from the other young players because it was “unusually severe” in both of his frontal lobes, said the expert.

Authorities have said that on April 7 , Phillip Adams killed South Carolina physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and two HVAC technicians working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis and Robert Shook, both 38. Police later found Adams with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Adams’ sister told USA Today after the killings that her brother’s “mental health degraded fast and terribly bad” in recent years and that the family noticed “extremely concerning” signs of mental illness, including an escalating temper and personal hygiene neglect.

As a rookie, Adams suffered a severe ankle injury and never played for the 49ers again. Later, with the Raiders, he had two concussions over three games in 2012. Because he didn’t retire by 2014, he wouldn’t have been eligible for testing as part of a broad settlement between the league and former players over long-lasting concussion-related injuries.

Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers

The man’s family said in a prepared statement that they were not surprised by the results, but were shocked to learn how severe his condition was.

“After going through medical records from his football career, we do know that he was desperately seeking help from the NFL but was denied all claims due to his inability to remember things and to handle seemingly simple tasks, such as traveling hours away to see doctors and going through extensive evaluations,” their statement said.

In 2017, the companies the NFL hired to administer its concussion settlement contracted Dr. Randolph Evans, a board-certified neurologist in Houston, to examine former NFL players and determine if they have cognitive impairment.

Evans found that of the 395 retired players he examined over the course of about a year, about 30% had cognitive impairment.

500+ Western New York healthcare workers fired over vaccinations

Based on the standards of the settlement, Evans felt the players met the criteria for cognitive impairment and should have received compensation, he said earlier this year.

Instead, Evans said when he presented his findings, a high percentage of them were appealed by a law firm hired by the NFL.

Under the terms of the settlement, the NFL has applied “race norms.” The scoring algorithm assumes that Black men begin with lower cognitive skills and therefore have to score much lower than whites to show cognitive decline, in turn making it harder for Black players to qualify for an award.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Adams
The Independent

Taylor Pomaski: Police find human remains in search for former NFL player’s missing girlfriend

Police in Texas have found human remains linked to the disappearance of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, Jr.“At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Friday.Ms Pomaski has been missing since a house party on 25 April, where she was seen arguing with Mr Ware, her boyfriend of nearly a year.The last two posts on the woman’s Facebook featuring Cinderella saying all she did was “suffer,” and a post two weeks later announcing...
NFL
Us Weekly

Former NFL Player Glenn Foster ‘Did Not Die of Natural Causes,’ Autopsy Finds ‘Evidence of Strangulation’

Weeks after former NFL player Glenn Foster died in police custody, an independent autopsy shows evidence of a struggle. Medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden conducted the review following Foster’s death on December 6. According to a statement from personal injury attorney Ben Crump and other legal experts, the findings indicate that “neck compressions and strangulation” contributed to the 31-year-old athlete’s passing. An official investigation is still ongoing.
NFL
CBS Denver

Former UNC Bear Vincent Jackson Had Stage 2 CTE When He Died

(CBS4) – Former Northern Colorado star wide receiver and NFL Pro Bowler Vincent Jackson had Stage II CTE in his brain at the time of his death, according to his family. Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room last February. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The announcement came from Jackson’s family on Thursday. “Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy,” Lindsey Jackson, Vincent’s widow, said in a release. “By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Trauma#Concussion#American Football#Newsnation#Cte#The Cte Center#Boston University#Hvac
Insider

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' sudden death at age 33 highlights how many Black men have seizure disorders

Experts told Insider Demaryius Thomas' sudden unexpected death last week was likely from epilepsy. Non-Hispanic Black people had the highest age-adjusted death rate for epilepsy, a study found. Experts told Insider fixing the disparities requires increased awareness and quality healthcare. The abrupt death of retired NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody in Alabama

The circumstances surrounding the Chicago native’s death are unknown at this time. Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday while in police custody in Alabama. Foster Jr., 31, was arrested Sunday in Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to...
ALABAMA STATE
thefocus.news

How old is Jackson Mahomes after incident with Kansas City bar?

The youngster was recently involved in an argument with a Kansas City bar. Afterwards, people wanted to know how old Jackson Mahomes is. Let’s explore his age and career so far. Jackson Mahomes was recently involved in an online rift with Kansas City cocktail bar SoT Social. Mahomes criticised...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Former Rams Player Otis Anderson Jr. Shot And Killed On Monday

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CBSLA) – According to a report from ESPN, former Rams practice squad player, Otis Anderson Jr., was shot and killed at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday evening. Anderson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season, spending time with the...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy