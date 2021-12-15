ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, SC

CCSO: Deputies searching for suspects who fled following drive-by shooting near Hollywood

 4 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in reported drive-by shooting in Hollywood area.

According to deputies, officials responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on Casper Rd. Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

Occupants of a vehicle fired at a home and then left the neighborhood, said officials.

No reports of injuries due to the shooting.

As responding deputies pulled into the area they saw a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the shooting and began to pursuit.

Deputies say the vehicle went to Sugar Hill and Willtown Roads near Hollywood where three male occupants got out and ran. The suspects were believed to be armed, said deputies.

K-9 units and CCSO’s helicopter joined deputies in the ensuing search of woods and nearby communities.

No one was immediately found, but efforts to search for the suspects continue.

Anyone with any information should call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or dial 911 in an emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

