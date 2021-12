Social Security isn't going to disappear anytime soon. You don't need to wait until you're old enough to claim to start maximizing your benefits. Social Security is something nearly everyone counts on to help them with their retirement expenses, but there are a lot of misconceptions about how it works. This leaves some people anxious about how much support Social Security will provide. Clearing up some of these misconceptions can go a long way toward easing that anxiety. Here are three of the most common Social Security myths you ought to forget as quickly as you can.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO