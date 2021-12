Lots of action on this Tuesday, as Congress strikes a deal to raise the debt limit and moves toward passing the massive annual defense policy bill. Here's what's happening:. Congressional leaders have agreed on a novel legislative plan that would allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their own without the threat of a Republican filibuster in the Senate, according to multiple reports Tuesday. If successful, the maneuver would defuse a looming crisis over a possible debt default by the U.S. Treasury, which has warned that it could run low on cash by the middle of next week.

