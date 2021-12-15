First day of holiday shipping deadlines

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Today is the first major shipping deadline for anyone sending packages to loved ones for the holidays.

It’s one of the busiest shipping days of the year.

An employee at UPS said on Monday when they opened there was a long line of people waiting to ship packages.

Anyone wanting to mail packages using ground shipping will need to do so today– the sonner the better.

First, there are shipping delays to consider, so the earlier you mail your packages the better. Also, ground shipping is the cheapest option. The longer you wait, the more expensive it will be to mail.

The ground shipping deadline for both the Post Office and FedEx is today. There is no single deadline for UPS Ground shipping, but an employee of the company says at this point it’s not guaranteed because of delays.

Some customers are worried packages won’t arrive in time for Christmas.

“I’m a little bit concerned. Luckily I have a daughter in college, I mean so I guess it’s not terribly urgent that it’s there on time. But yeah, it’s a little bit concerning because in the past it’s never been a problem. You know, we’ve shipped it anywhere between the 15th and the 20th and never had a problem getting it up there, said Bill Davis, whose daughter lives in Ohio. “So, yes I am a little bit concerned this year this year that we could have some delays due to supply chains and shipping and overwhelmed delivery drivers.”

One customer said he is a little concerned his packages to his niece and nephew in Texas may not arrive in time for Christmas, but he’s hopeful.

“I mean, obviously we know what’s going on with the shipping and all, but we have to trust the process. And I feel like if they give you an estimated date and time, especially with a week and a half left ’til Christmas, that if you ship it out now, it should get there,” said Kenneth Shepard.

Photojournalist: Reggie Mckie.

