First day of holiday shipping deadlines

By Kim Vickers
 4 days ago

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Today is the first major shipping deadline for anyone sending packages to loved ones for the holidays.

It’s one of the busiest shipping days of the year.

An employee at UPS said on Monday when they opened there was a long line of people waiting to ship packages.

Anyone wanting to mail packages using ground shipping will need to do so today– the sonner the better.

First, there are shipping delays to consider, so the earlier you mail your packages the better. Also, ground shipping is the cheapest option. The longer you wait, the more expensive it will be to mail.

The ground shipping deadline for both the Post Office and FedEx is today. There is no single deadline for UPS Ground shipping, but an employee of the company says at this point it’s not guaranteed because of delays.

Some customers are worried packages won’t arrive in time for Christmas.

“I’m a little bit concerned. Luckily I have a daughter in college, I mean so I guess it’s not terribly urgent that it’s there on time. But yeah, it’s a little bit concerning because in the past it’s never been a problem. You know, we’ve shipped it anywhere between the 15th and the 20th and never had a problem getting it up there, said Bill Davis, whose daughter lives in Ohio. “So, yes I am a little bit concerned this year this year that we could have some delays due to supply chains and shipping and overwhelmed delivery drivers.”

One customer said he is a little concerned his packages to his niece and nephew in Texas may not arrive in time for Christmas, but he’s hopeful.

“I mean, obviously we know what’s going on with the shipping and all, but we have to trust the process. And I feel like if they give you an estimated date and time, especially with a week and a half left ’til Christmas, that if you ship it out now, it should get there,” said Kenneth Shepard.

CLICK HERE for United States Post Office shipping deadlines.

CLICK HERE for UPS shipping deadlines.

CLICK HERE for FedEx shipping deadlines.

Photojournalist: Reggie Mckie.

Holiday shipping dates for USPS, UPS, FedEX

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Santa may be able to get his gifts delivered in one night but for many of us, we need a little help. There are some shipping deadlines you need to know to guarantee your gifts arrive by Christmas Day. USPS:Dec. 18: Priority MailDec. 23: Priority Mail Express For UPS:Dec. 21: 3-Day […]
Man wanted for questioning in porch theft on Aruba Circle in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding a porch theft on the 5200 block of Aruba Circle on December 8th. The man wanted for questioning was observed driving a white Jeep Cherokee with a blue tag and yellow letters. If you have any information, […]
AU's Days of Service gives back to thousands in CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — From landscaping projects to volunteering at animal shelters,  AU's days of service supported more than 90 service projects throughout the CSRA – nearly double the 50 projects that were sponsored in 2020. Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home was one of the organizations that benefited from the service projects. They received […]
What leads to a lost package? UPS and USPS explain

(NEXSTAR) – Over 850 million packages are expected to be shipped during this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service estimated in early November. Unfortunately, not every one of those packages will be delivered perfectly. Some packages are wrongfully taken by porch pirates – it is estimated 210 million packages "disappeared from porches" between November 2020 […]
A new roadway in Waynesboro could speed up commute time for drivers and truckers

WAYNESBORO, G.A. (WJBF) – A new road coming to Waynesboro on Highway 56 could help with alleviating traffic problems caused by big rigs. "A lot of trucks travel 56 and I think it'll be more beneficial for them than any other transit group I can think of," said Waynesboro City Councilmember Dick Byne. A new […]
Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — On Saturday, December 18, you can spread holiday cheer on horseback through downtown Aiken. It's a part of the 12th annual Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade. The event starts at 2 p.m. in downtown Aiken. There will be stops at Trinity on Laurens and The Willcox. Horses and Carriages will stage […]
Replacing North Augusta's aging E-911 radio system on horizon

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — New communications devices are headed to North Augusta, thanks to Aiken County Council approval of an agreement between the County and North Augusta for emergency communications equipment. "We consider that to be a big win for both Aiken County and the city of North Augusta," Aiken County Council Chairman Gary […]
Wreaths Across America in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — On Saturday, December 18, several wreath-laying ceremonies will be held to honor our nation's fallen service members, including in Aiken County. The largest ceremony will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville. The keynote speaker will be Colonel Heidi Mon, supported by Ft. Gordon Color Guard and Rifle Team. Approximately […]
McDonald's to pay Black store owner $33.5M to end bias suit

CLEVELAND (AP) — McDonald's will pay $33.5 million to a former baseball player who owns multiple franchises to end a lawsuit he brought against the company accusing it of racial discrimination. Herb Washington, who is Black, owned more than a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania when he filed a lawsuit in February that said the company […]
Paceline presents check to Georgia Cancer Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Paceline and the Georgia Cancer Center are celebrating a job well done. A check presentation was held Thursday, December 16 – the check representing how much money was raised during the year, culminating in the PaceDay 2021 event. The amount being over three hundred and thirty thousand dollars. "We are very […]
