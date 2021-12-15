Shooting at Walmart in Waterworks Shopping Plaza

No injuries have been reported after a car was shot at in the Walmart parking lot in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza. Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said a passenger was in the vehicle that had been shot at. Hissrich said it was a miracle the passenger escaped without injury.

“How he escaped is what I would consider a miracle,” Hissrich said.

Hissrich told reporters there are four potential shooters but, descriptions of the shooters have not be released.

“We think the shooting was the result of a domestic situation,” Hissrich said. “However, we have no suspects.”

There was thought one of the suspects had run into the Walmart, but, a tactical team cleared the building Once the scene was cleared the store closed and employees were sent home. Public Safety has turned the investigation over to the Crime Scene Unit.

