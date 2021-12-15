ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Shooting at Walmart in Waterworks Shopping Plaza

KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aS4h_0dNH1Zar00

No injuries have been reported after a car was shot at in the Walmart parking lot in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza. Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said a passenger was in the vehicle that had been shot at. Hissrich said it was a miracle the passenger escaped without injury.

“How he escaped is what I would consider a miracle,” Hissrich said.

Hissrich told reporters there are four potential shooters but, descriptions of the shooters have not be released.

“We think the shooting was the result of a domestic situation,” Hissrich said. “However, we have no suspects.”

There was thought one of the suspects had run into the Walmart, but, a tactical team cleared the building Once the scene was cleared the store closed and employees were sent home. Public Safety has turned the investigation over to the Crime Scene Unit.

Follow KDKA News Radio for updates.

Comments / 0

 

Cow shot in Mercer County

