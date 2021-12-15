What is treatment-resistant depression? New report calls for clearer definition to inform research, improve treatment

How can transcranial magnetic stimulation help patients with treatment-resistant depression?. Developed in 1985 and approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2008, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) technology has been gaining clinical interest as an effective treatment option for patients with treatment-resistant depression. Two-thirds of TMS patients experienced either full remission of their depression symptoms or noticeable improvements.1 TMS is a noninvasive outpatient procedure without serious adverse effects, making it an attractive option for patients who have not found relief from other treatments, including psychopharmacology and psychotherapy.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO