ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What is treatment-resistant depression? New report calls for clearer definition to inform research, improve treatment

By King's College London
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of mental health experts from research, industry, regulatory bodies and with lived experience have proposed new agreed criteria to define the type of depression that current medications and therapies cannot treat effectively. The report aims to provide consistent definitions for future research, and especially for designing clinical trials for...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

Fibromyalgia and Depression: What’s the Link?

Fibromyalgia and depression often occur together, and that’s not a coincidence. If you’re living with fibromyalgia, you are probably all too familiar with the pain. You may also feel isolated, alone, or like no one understands what you are going through. Unfortunately, these combined effects can lead to mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD 4 times more likely to develop generalized anxiety disorder

TORONTO, Ontario — Researchers from the University of Toronto have found a significant connection between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Their study finds roughly one in four adults under the age of 40 living with ADHD also had a form of anxiety. Moreover, people with ADHD are four times more likely to develop GAD at some point in their lives in comparison to others without ADHD.
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Childhood Trauma Linked To Psychotic Symptoms In Young Cannabis Users

Childhood trauma may increase the chance of young people experiencing psychotic symptoms when using cannabis, research undertaken at the University of Queensland found. UQ School of Psychology Honorary Fellow, Dr. Molly Carlyle said childhood trauma was a major factor in cannabis use problems and psychosis in young people, reported news-medical.net.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Depression#Clinical Research#Major Depression#Molecular Psychiatry#Nihr#Trd
MedicalXpress

Metabolic differences in the diagnosis of and treatment refinement for episodic and chronic depression

A study carried out in the University of Eastern Finland discovered differences in one-carbon and energy metabolism between episodic and chronic depression. One-carbon metabolism plays a key role in the production of, e.g., neurotransmitters. This type of knowledge concerning metabolism in relation to psychiatric disorders may eventually help in diagnosis and lead to better targeted and personalized treatments. The results were published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports.
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

What is the Treatment for Low Blood Pressure?

Blood pressure is a measure of how hard blood presses against your artery walls. When the heart pumps blood to the body, the blood pressure goes up. When it’s time for your heart to rest, the blood pressure falls. If you have low blood pressure (hypotension), there may not be enough force behind your blood flow, making you feel dizzy or tired.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and the Risk of Dementia

Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a chronic and disabling illness. As persons with obsessive-compulsive disorder age, they may be at increased risk to develop dementias. Dementias may develop several years earlier in persons with obsessive-compulsive disorder when compared to persons without this disorder. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a severe and disabling disorder...
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

High exposure to trauma, anxiety seen in children with type 1 diabetes

Psychiatric conditions such as exposure to trauma, PTSD, depression, anxiety disorders and suicidal ideation are frequent among children with type 1 diabetes and may influence disease self-management, data show. “Our study found alarming rates of traumatic exposure (66%) and posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms (38%) among children with type 1 diabetes,”...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

New drug combo may improve family-donated stem cells as blood cancer treatment

A drug combination can safely prevent transplanted stem cells (graft) from attacking the recipient's (host) body, allowing them to develop into healthy new blood and immune cells, a new study shows. Researchers say stem cell transplantation, especially from members of the same family, has transformed the treatment of leukemia, a...
CANCER
theiet.org

Depression symptoms reduced with computer and smartphone treatments

Computer and smartphone-based treatments for depression have been shown to reduce symptoms, although it’s unclear how well they compare with traditional face-to-face psychotherapy. Digital interventions typically require patients to log in to a software program, website or app to read, watch, listen to and interact with content structured as...
MENTAL HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Grant Allows for AI Research to Improve Rectal Cancer Treatment Response

- With the support of a three-year, $755,000 grant from the US Department of Defense’s Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, Case Western Reserve University researchers are testing the use of artificial intelligence in medical imaging to improve the treatment response for rectal cancer patients. The research team wants to create...
CANCER
Psychiatric Times

TMS: A Useful Clinical Tool for Treatment-Resistant Depression

How can transcranial magnetic stimulation help patients with treatment-resistant depression?. Developed in 1985 and approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2008, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) technology has been gaining clinical interest as an effective treatment option for patients with treatment-resistant depression. Two-thirds of TMS patients experienced either full remission of their depression symptoms or noticeable improvements.1 TMS is a noninvasive outpatient procedure without serious adverse effects, making it an attractive option for patients who have not found relief from other treatments, including psychopharmacology and psychotherapy.
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

IDSA 2020 Guidelines Could Inform Current Practice Standards for Treatment of Antimicrobial Resistant Gram-Negative Bacterial Infections

In part 2 of the discussion, Lodise said the decision of which drugs to use for various infections is very nuanced, but the new guidance document utilized the best available evidence. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Thomas Lodise, PharmD, PhD, discussed new guidance released by the Infectious Diseases Society...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence helps improve outcomes for depression treatment

An international team of scientists, including a Western University researcher, have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that facilitates more personalized treatments for depression and improves patient outcomes. "Our clinical trial shows that this new method of treatment selection improves the effectiveness of currently available treatments, with a small and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Brief Psychotic Disorder: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment

Some people may suddenly experience symptoms of psychosis like hallucinations and delusions. Sometimes, it’s due to brief psychotic disorder. Hallucinations and delusions are symptoms of different mental health conditions, including schizophrenia. Sometimes, these resolve within a month, and may not reappear in a long time or at all. In...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Expert Reviews Current Treatment Recommendations for Antimicrobial-Resistant Gram-Negative Infections

Lodise discussed key points from the guidance, current regimen recommendations, and clinical scenarios where therapy recommendations outside of the guidelines might be considered. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Thomas Lodise, PharmD, PhD, discussed new guidance released by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) on the treatment of antimicrobial...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A potential new approach for the treatment of schizophrenia

A new study led by Jeff Conn, Lee E. Limbird Chair in Pharmacology, James Maksymetz, a former graduate student in the Conn laboratory, and other collaborators at the Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery has identified a protein in the central nervous system, known as mGlu1, as a potential target for novel treatments of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Pirtobrutinib Treatment in MCL Models Overcome Resistant to Ibrutinib/Venetoclax

The novel non-covalent BTK inhibitor pirtobrutinib has shown encouraging preclinical efficacy in addressing resistance to ibrutinib and venetoclax resistance in mantle cell lymphoma models cell lines. In a preclinical study in which pirtobrutinib (LOXO-305) was administered to heavily pretreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) cells, the novel non-covalent BTK inhibitor was...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy