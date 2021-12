After building a custom lightsaber at Savi’s workshop in Disneyland, my son and I wanted containers, like the ones that the additional crystals for purchase come with, for our crystals that came in the build. So, I got my calipers out to measure the one I purchased and designed this in tinkercad. The threads match pretty closely to the ones that are on the authentic containers, so if you just needed to print a replacement lid, you can do that. You may need to scale up the lid by 1-2% if you intend to put it on an authentic container however as it is a little snug. The overall dimensions for everything else however are very very close to the original and with the right paint you could have a pretty closely matching container!

DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO