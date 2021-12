Getting old is usually seen as unappealing, but aging in fact has some positive effects. One of the advantages of getting old is feeling better. Older people generally experience more positive and fewer negative emotions than younger people. In a new study published in Psychological Science, Rui Sun and Disa Sauter from the University of Amsterdam tested whether this advantage of older people would also hold during the Covid-19 pandemic. They found that even during the difficult conditions of this crisis, older people are on average emotionally better off than younger people.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO