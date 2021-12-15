ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Researchers uncover more than 1300 genes linked to congenital heart disease

By Monash University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne in every 100 babies is born with a congenital heart disease (CHD), and CHD is the major cause of death in newborns—however the genetic cause of these developmental disorders is not fully understood, hindering the development of accurate pre-natal genetic testing. Now researchers from Monash University in...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers find an early and treatable indicator of blood clotting in COVID-19 patients

Physicians treating coronavirus infections have a new diagnostic that could help identify patients at risk of organ failure. Keisuke Goda, University of Tokyo professor of chemistry, led the study of microvascular thrombosis in COVID-19 patients admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital. Gustavo Rohde, UVA professor of biomedical engineering and electrical and computer engineering, conducted data and image analysis of the patients' blood samples.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers uncover new findings about cluster headaches

Debilitating cluster headaches commonly begin in childhood, but patients are not typically diagnosed until they are adults, according to research from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. A team of researchers led by Mark Burish, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Vivian L. Smith Department of Neurosurgery...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congenital Heart Disease#Dna Test#University Of Melbourne#Chd#Genome Biology#Monash University
Knowridge Science Report

Plastics linked to heart disease and high cholesterol

Plastics, part of modern life, are useful but can pose a significant challenge to the environment and may also constitute a health concern. Indeed, exposure to plastic-associated chemicals, such as base chemical bisphenol A and phthalate plasticizers, can increase the risk of human heart disease. What underlying mechanisms cause this,...
HEALTH
winespectator.com

Fresh Research Adds to Evidence that Moderate Drinking Could Reduce Risk of Heart Disease

Add one more salvo to the ongoing scientific debate on the health impact of moderate drinking. Multiple studies have found in recent decades that drinking approximately a glass of wine a day can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. But there's recently been pushback, with some arguing that other factors are at play and that no level of alcohol consumption is safe. Now a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology adds more evidence supporting moderate consumption.
HEALTH
Columbia University

Experimental Gene Therapy Reverses Sickle Cell Disease for Years

A study of an investigational gene therapy for sickle cell disease has found that a single dose restored blood cells to their normal shape and eliminated the most serious complication of the disease for at least three years in some patients. Four patients at Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian participated...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
yale.edu

Yale Researchers Identify Gene That Worsens Fatty Liver Disease

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects almost a quarter of adults worldwide. Yale researchers have discovered a therapeutic target for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and liver insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes. The study appears in the December 2 issue of the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Mutations...
SCIENCE
nbcrightnow.com

Could Gene Therapy Help Cure Sickle Cell Disease?

MONDAY, Dec. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A gene therapy that could provide a permanent cure for sickle cell disease continues to show success through a third wave of patients, researchers report. The therapy, LentiGlobin, restored normal blood function in 35 sickle cell patients who had the one-time procedure, according...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Standard-Examiner

Doctor: Study linking aspirin, heart failure needs more analysis

A Utah heart physician says a new study that shows a link between aspirin and heart failure might be selection bias, but it’s something worth talking about. Selection bias can mean some conclusions of the study may be false. The study, from the European Society of Cardiology, found that taking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: A genetic mutation confirmed as predisposing factor

In 2019, the WHO positioned chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) third in the global ranking of causes of death. However, some mechanisms of this debilitating chronic respiratory disease are yet to be identified. Against this backdrop, scientists at the Institut Pasteur, Université de Paris, CNRS, Inserm, University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne, Reims University Hospital and the Institut Pasteur de Lille demonstrated that substituting a single nucleotide in the gene coding for the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor can lead to functional changes in airway cells and result in symptoms similar to COPD, independent of smoking. The scientists moreover identified the molecular mechanisms involved in this pathological phenomenon. The results of this research were published in the journal Nature Communications on November 4, 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Case reports of relatively young COVID-19 patients who developed Parkinson's disease within weeks of contracting the virus have led scientists to wonder if there could be a link between the two conditions. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Chemical Neuroscience have shown that, at least in the test tube, the SARS-CoV-2 N-protein interacts with a neuronal protein called α-synuclein and speeds the formation of amyloid fibrils, pathological protein bundles that have been implicated in Parkinson's disease.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Food That Cuts Heart Disease Risk

A high calorie-dense food that is rich in nutrients promoting heart health. Eating nuts has been shown to reduce cardiovascular disease incidence and death due to heart attacks and strokes. Adding a handful of unsalted nuts to your everyday diet could indeed protect you from heart disease. Pistachios, almonds, walnuts,...
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection, more likely than vaccines, to cause rare cardiovascular complications

Led by the University of Oxford, a team of UK-based researchers have today reported results of the largest ever study to compare the risks of cardiovascular events, such as myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmia, between different vaccines and COVID-19 infection, and the first to investigate the association between cardiac events and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover how a virus transforms immune cells into cancer

An international team have mapped how the HTLV-1 virus causes a rare leukemia in some people, providing clues on how to stop it happening. The team, led by Imperial College London and Kumamoto University in Japan, used single-cell analysis to show how the virus over-activates T-cells, key immune cells in our blood, causing them to turn cancerous.
CANCER
healio.com

Extracardiac anomalies prevalent across congenital heart disease types

Extracardiac anomalies, including structural brain anomalies, were frequently detected on fetal MRI among fetuses with various forms of congenital heart disease, researchers reported. The extracardiac anomalies and structural brain anomalies were detected as early as midgestation, Gregor O. Dovjak, MD, PhD, from the department of biomedical imaging and image-guided therapy,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: Family risk of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. Many people who have relatives with this disease worry that it may run in the family. Does having a family member with Alzheimer's disease increase your risk of developing it?. If your family member has Alzheimer's...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy