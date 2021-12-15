ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Gov. Whitmer responds to a passage of legislation with efforts to create more good-paying jobs

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcGwW_0dNGzBhB00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Legislature passed a series of bills that supported Michigan’s economic development efforts and small businesses. Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded with the following statement:

“Today, legislative leadership from both parties came together to pass critical bills that will back small businesses and empower Michigan to grow and attract billions in investment and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. Thanks to the effective collaboration of legislative leadership in both parties, our state will be competitive for every dollar and every job for years to come.

I am confident that, together, we can continue to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and uplift our communities by setting up this critical economic development fund. The bills also deliver resources directly to new and existing small businesses, building on the work we have been doing for over 18 months to ensure they can thrive. Our efforts today prove that when we put Michiganders first, we are capable of extraordinary progress. I will continue working with anyone to deliver meaningful change on the kitchen-table priorities that make a difference in people’s lives.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has several projects in its pipeline in hopes to invest billions into Michigan and create opportunities for thousands of jobs.

Throughout the pandemic, the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration says they set up 23 economic relief programs that provided $240 million to small businesses.

These grants aided over 25,000 companies, retained over 200,000 jobs with nearly 75% of this assistance going to restaurants, bars, retailers, and other service industry small businesses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Group saves housing assistance program in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New tonight, word that homeless services in Lansing will be changing. Federal assistance programs that were once operated by Holy Cross services will now be managed by different agencies. The City of Lansing announced today that 4 housing assistance programs will now be managed by the Lansing Housing Commission and the […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Michigan Legislature#Michiganders#Medc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy