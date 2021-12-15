5 tips to curate the perfect wedding vendor team

Comments (0) — Selecting a stellar team of wedding vendors to help create your dream day can feel like a momentous task, but it's not so daunting once you break it all down into manageable tasks and get researching. OurFine Art Curation is a great place to begin! So what should...
IT wouldn't be a wedding without a little last-minute panic. Even the most experienced of planners sometimes can't avoid day-of surprises that leave them scrambling for solutions. A bride named MacKenzie Marchbanks shared her wedding day drama on TikTok—and viewers were desperate to know how she solved the...
Filled with planning tips, honeymoon and reception ideas, and more. Plus, all new this year....Find the BEST vendors in the Cape Region in our Vendor Directory Listings!. Are you a wedding vendor? Make sure your company is included in our directory listings! Sign up free HERE!
There are so many "must see" moments at a wedding: the ceremony, of course, but also the couple's reception entrance, the first dance, the toasts, the cake cutting—the list goes on and on. For guests, there's nothing worse than missing one of those special moments because they were stuck in line for the restroom. As the hosts of the event, there are a few thing you, the bride and groom, can do to ensure lines never form at your wedding's restrooms. Here, we explain how.
When you find that special someone, it is only natural to want to spend the rest of your life with them. Before that, you have to propose first. Deciding on a ring for when you pop the big question is an important life-changing decision. You will need to evaluate a few key details to find the perfect engagement ring for your fiancé. Some tips that will help you in picking out the best engagement ring possible include:
Are you planning a wedding? Have you been dreaming about the perfect day for what seems like forever? Are you ready to commit to making sure your wedding will be one that people rave about until the end of time? If so, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’re going to discuss everything from how much the perfect wedding should cost to how you can maximize your dollars spent and ensure that people will remember your special day for years to come. We’re going to talk about everything you need to know for planning the perfect wedding. From table decor to your special first dance, we’ve got everything covered.
If you are looking for the best planning tips for your wedding day, then you’ve come to the right place!. The most important day of your life is approaching, and you still have a lot of wedding planning to do. You have already got your perfect wedding ring and even picked your matching dresses and bridesmaids. Now, you need to make a plan for your wedding to make it special.
What can go wrong when you are planning happily ever after with the partner of your dreams? While some parental conflict may be inevitable, there are many strategies that you can employ to minimize disputes. Luckily, we recruited Conflict Resolution Expert, Damali Peterman to provide you with tips on how to avoid wedding drama with family and friends.
When it comes to engagement rings, do you love a classic or more unique style? We love unique styles that make a statement yet still feel timeless enough to become an heirloom one day. Today we're sharing some of our favourites that are a little different from the traditional styles you more commonly see to inspire those of you looking for an unusual sparkler when your love proposes.
A wedding is an exciting event that most couples who are planning to get married look forward to. The idea of having a wedding ceremony itself is thrilling, let alone the actual process of planning the event. If you are looking for something to spice up your marriage ceremony, then a themed wedding can be a perfect idea.
Your wedding is one of the special days that happen once in a lifetime. Every detail has to be perfect, with no room for mistakes. Your wedding setup is one of the crucial aspects that you must consider. Nowadays, different options offer flexibility in wedding venues, unlike before, where most events could only happen indoors in the enclosed venue. Hiring wedding tents have become a popular option for most people holding wedding events. This option presents a perfect solution for a wedding venue. However, once you decide this is the way forward, it is vital to ensure you find the best tent for hire, depending on your style, size bearing in mind the number of attendees. Are you ready to explore these options? Below are expert tips and crucial details to learn regarding tenting your special wedding day;
Dressing for a spring wedding can feel a little confusing. As the winter chill thaws off, temperatures outside tend to be a bit up in the air (think cooler evenings and warmer afternoons), leaving you unsure of exactly what kind of suit to put on. Overall, though, you want your spring wedding suit to be lighter and maybe more colorful than the kind of suit you might wear to a wedding in the middle of winter.
Wedding Photographer Abby Jiu’s chic, light-filled home. From an opulent downtown Washington wedding, to royal-like nuptials in Sicily, photographer Abby Jiu, owner and principal of Abby Jiu photography, has been called the “queen of capturing magic.” Named a top wedding photographer by Martha Stewart Weddings and gushed over by countless brides for her signature aesthetic of “timeless, light-filled, and boldly romantic” images, Jiu’s career is surrounded by beautiful decor, rich textures and colors and grand setups.
Happiness from items with a positive social impact might not get old in the same way that those without an impact do. Gifts that involve something enjoyable in the future can be a source of positive anticipation and excitement. Our expectations are key in determining how much we enjoy receiving...
Georgia Blue Flower Truck | Photo by Doug Cruz. All photos courtesy of respective owners. The pandemic pushed vendors to get super-creative to keep weddings alive, and the ideas they dreamed up are likely to endure. Love may conquer all, but it was creativity that saved the day for brides...
We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Celebrating any wedding anniversary is a big deal, no matter how many years you have under your belts. While you may be a couple that prefers to mark the occasion with fun experiences (did someone say a trip to the tropics?), it's also fun to receive (and give!) a thoughtful gift to represent your love story.
We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Forty-one years of marriage is a big deal, and it's a special occasion worthy of a celebration. However, figuring out what to get your partner (or a couple you love) for a 41st anniversary gift? That's a lot harder. Shopping for an anniversary gift is a bit different than shopping for a birthday gift—sure you can go the personalized route and treat your partner to a fun splurge they'd never buy themselves, but many anniversaries also come with corresponding themes for gifts that you can utilize as inspiration. To help get you started, we've rounded up some of our favorite traditional, unconventional and modern anniversary gifts to honor your 41 special years together.
Pitch Perfect and Workaholics star Adam Devine and fellow actor Chloe Bridges first met on a flight to film their 2015 movie, The Final Girls, in Louisiana. Sound like a meet-cute worthy of a rom-com? Eh, not quite. The two barely spoke and Adam played four hours of Fruit Ninja on his iPad instead. “I was scared of Chloe’s beauty,” he says. “Chloe thought I was big timing her.” (Big timing, by the way, is when someone acts like they’re too cool to acknowledge you.)
High school sweethearts Jane and Pete—Janey and Petey to their friends and family—started dating during their sophomore year, but broke up after graduation when their college plans sent him to Maryland and her to St. Louis. Three years later, in July 2015, they caught up over lunch. "I remember being so nervous, but we ended up having a great time and felt immediately comfortable with each other even after all those years," says Janey. Until 2019, the pair kept their relationship going long-distance, while she lived in New York and he remained in Washington, D.C.
City elopements are more popular than ever and the San Francisco City Hall is one of the most sought after venues in California. With its grand architectural design, reminiscent of the Palais Garnier in France, it is perfect for any type of celebration and the scene of today's chic intimate wedding shoot. It is the work of California wedding planner and Fine Art Curation member K Saw Weddings and a team of talented wedding vendors who worked to create a minimal wedding with maximum style.
