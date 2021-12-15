ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OJ Simpson 'completely free' after parole ends

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO.J. Simpson is a "completely free man". The former NFL star had been on parole since October 2017 after serving nine years in prison for a kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas, but a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Public Safety have confirmed his behaviour is no longer under...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Ron Goldman
AFP

OJ Simpson a free man after parole ends: police

OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole, police said Tuesday. Simpson, who is now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia. He had been due to finish parole in February. "The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson," Nevada Police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith said. "A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served."
