Erika Ettin: An interview vs. a first date

Travis Scott has sat down for his first interview after the tragedy at Astroworld that left 10 dead and dozens injured. Scott told the host Charlamagne Tha God, “I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean. It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

