Relationship Advice

Erika Ettin: An interview vs. a first date

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a new client who we’ll call Sally. She lives in San Francisco, she’s in her mid-60s, and she hasn’t dated in over 30 years, since before she was with her late husband. Let’s just say that dating has changed a lot since then....

