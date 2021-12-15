ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thousands of US kids lack adequate health insurance, study finds

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third of children in the United States had unreliable or insufficient health insurance in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic — a problem to which the public health emergency has drawn even more attention. The portion of children who were underinsured rose from 30% in...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Find a health or Medicare insurance plan that is right for you

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AIS Medicare & More and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AIS Medicare & More, visit www.aismedicareandmore.com. It is important to find a health or Medicare plan that fits. Watch...
HEALTH SERVICES
newyorkcitynews.net

Study finds home health care workers struggle with their own health

New York [US], December 11 (ANI): According to new research by Weill Cornell Medicine, home health care workers suffer from poorer physical and mental health when compared with similar low-wage frontline workers. The research has been published in the 'American Journal of Public Health'. The study indicated that more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Michigan Advance

Column: Here’s a proven, immigrant-inclusive policy so more kids have health insurance

Michigan continues to be a national leader in the percentage of kids with health insurance.  The most recent Kids Count data found that 97% of kids are insured in the state compared to 94% nationally. This is due in large part to policy decisions that expand eligibility and improve health care access and affordability, especially […] The post Column: Here’s a proven, immigrant-inclusive policy so more kids have health insurance appeared first on Michigan Advance.
HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Study Finds Parents Are Frustrated by Lack of Mental Health Services

Survey respondents cited lack of access to services and therapists as a significant barrier to children’s mental health care. A survey recently revealed that only 50% of parents who attempted to obtain mental health services for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic were successful in doing so. The survey,...
KIDS
theredstonerocket.com

Open season for health insurance underway

If you’re looking to change your Tricare or Federal Benefits plan, the time is now. Tricare and Federal Benefits Open Season ends Dec. 13. Eligible active duty service members, active duty family members, Reserve component members and family members and retired service members and their families have until then to change their Tricare health plan or enroll in a FEDVIP Vision Plan.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Private Insurance#Insurance Plans#Medicaid#Americans
wmfe.org

An FIU study finds media coverage of disasters can harm kids’ mental health

Media coverage of natural disasters like hurricanes can be vital to public safety, but it can also have negative impacts on kids’ mental health, according to researchers at Florida International University. They analyzed hundreds of kids who were already participating in a national long-term study known as the Adolescent...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Fauci: Rising COVID-19 Cases Could Stress Hospital Systems In Coming Weeks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, here in Pennsylvania, the week-by-week numbers appear to show a plateau. The number of cases reported in the past 7 days compared to the week before dropped by less than 200, but a drop nonetheless. Positivity rates for the virus dropped slightly. However, the average number of people hospitalized each day from COVID and the number of patients in emergency departments each rose. Locally, several counties are reporting a drop in week-to-week positivity rates. Only Washington County and Westmoreland County reported increases. Meanwhile, the average number of people hospitalized by the virus is dropping in some areas while rising in others. Again, both Washington and Westmoreland counties reported the biggest increases. Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning the fast-spreading Omicron variant could cause United States hospitals to become very stressed in the coming weeks. With Omicron cases rising, National Institute of Health director Dr. Francis Collins is urging any Americans who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their shot. Johns Hopkins University says the U.S. has confirmed more than 50 million cases of COVID-19 — a total of 15% of the population of the country.    
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Expanded child tax credits, about to lapse, kept 3.8 million kids out of poverty last month, study finds

People who study child poverty call the expanded child tax credits enacted in March a rousing success. A study released Wednesday by Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy found that November's payments of up to $300 per child kept 3.8 million kids out of poverty, following five months of the program keeping 3 million to 3.6 million children above the poverty line.
INCOME TAX
dailynurse.com

Study Finds 1 in 5 People Avoided Health Care During Lockdown

One in five individuals avoided healthcare during lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic, often for potentially urgent symptoms, according to a new study publishing November 23rd in PLOS Medicine by Silvan Licher of Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and colleagues. During the COVID-19 pandemic, consultations in both primary and...
HEALTH
dailynurse.com

Study finds daytime meals may reduce health risks linked to night shift work

A small clinical trial supported by the National Institutes of Health has found that eating during the nighttime—like many shift workers do—can increase glucose levels, while eating only during the daytime might prevent the higher glucose levels now linked with a nocturnal work life. The findings, the study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Collegian

Cannabis may contain heavy metals and affect consumer health, study finds

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Cannabis plants — which are used to produce industrial hemp, medical marijuana and cannabidiol (CBD) oil, among other products — have an inherent ability to absorb heavy metals from the soil, making them useful for remediating contaminated sites. But this ability to soak up toxic metals may also make cannabis dangerous for consumers who ingest it. A new meta-analysis, led by researchers at Penn State, examines the ability of cannabis plants to absorb heavy metals and discusses the resulting health impacts on consumers. The team proposes a blueprint of strategies for growers to alleviate heavy-metal uptake by their crops.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy