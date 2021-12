T-cell lymphomas (TCL) are a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphomas, divided into cutaneous (CTCL) and peripheral (PTCL) subtypes. Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData believe that there is a high level of unmet need across the board in TCLs as there have been no new agents that dramatically improve the outcome of these patients in the last 20 years. On average, both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in TCL patients remains relatively short. The only exception to this is in the peripheral anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (ALCL) subtype, as upfront chemotherapy in combination with Seagen’s/Takeda’s Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) leads to a notable number of cures.

