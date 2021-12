Lauren Jauregui is opening up about being publicly outed. Hilton went on to explain that his original caption was asking why "Fifth Harmony fans being so extra over this photo of Lauren Jauregui kissing another girl," when it was "NBD." And though he told People he might "reflect on it more" in the future, he still doesn't think he outed her. As he insisted, this particular situation was different from other times when he felt like he actually outed stars like Lance Bass and Neil Patrick Harris, for which he did say he was "definitely" sorry for.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO