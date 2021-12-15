ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy firms face stress tests to bolster supplier resilience under Ofgem plans

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPLLi_0dNGxMKk00
Financial News

Gas and electricity firms will face health checks to test their resilience under plans announced by the energy watchdog to strengthen the sector after swathes of suppliers have gone bust.

Ofgem said energy firms will have to undergo regular so-called stress tests from January as it unveiled a raft of measures to bolster the supply sector, which has been thrown into crisis due to soaring gas prices.

The cost of gas in wholesale markets has risen by more than 500% in less than a year, which has put pressure on smaller suppliers – with more than half of firms in the sector going bust in 2021.

I’m setting out clear action so that we have robust stress testing for suppliers so they can’t pass inappropriate risk to consumers

Ofgem said the planned stress tests will measure supplier resilience against a range of scenarios and if weaknesses are found, it will draw up improvement plans and even enforcement action if necessary to protect consumers.

Similar stress tests were launched by the Bank of England for large lenders following the financial crisis.

Alongside the stress tests, Ofgem is consulting on whether to cap customer growth at certain milestones – such as 50,000 and 200,000 accounts – until it is happy with supplier balance sheet strength.

Ofgem is also proposing to launch financial licence requirements and wants to improve the “fit and proper” rules for energy firm directors, while ensuring boards have proper oversight and control of management.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: “I’m setting out clear action so that we have robust stress testing for suppliers so they can’t pass inappropriate risk to consumers.

“I want to see more checks on staff in significant roles, and better use of data to help us regulate.

“We need a regime that can enable a sustainable market, to promote our transition to net-zero.”

More than four million UK households have been affected by energy firm failures amid the current crisis.

While Ofgem protects their supply and ensures they are transferred to another firm, the collapses ultimately cost consumers more, as the bill for their failure is passed on to other suppliers, who in turn hike bills for customers.

Ofgem is consulting on policy options to cut these costs, which could see customer credit balances ring-fenced.

While its price cap has shielded Britons from some of the steepest rises in energy prices, suppliers have also blamed this for sending many under as they have been left supplying at a loss.

As part of its new proposals, Ofgem said it will review the methodology of the energy price cap to make sure it is better able to cope with extreme price changes.

It is also looking at “potential short-term, temporary interventions to help stabilise the market”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Why is Ofgem planning to overhaul the energy price cap?

As dozens of energy suppliers collapsed in recent months, pressure started building on the energy regulator Ofgem to make changes to its policies. Many experts have said that part of the problem is the price cap, which since 2019 has protected about 15 million households from paying unfair amounts for the energy they use.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Jonathan Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown ends New England Patriots fightback

Jonathan Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown run halted New England Patriots’ fourth-quarter comeback and earned the Indianapolis Colts an impressive 27-17 victory. Indianapolis had dominated the Patriots and led 20-0 heading into the fourth quarter but rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw two touchdowns to tight end Hunter Henry to make it a three-point game with just over two minutes left.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Stress Testing#The Bank Of England
BBC

Energy firms face stricter tests after collapses

Energy companies will face more robust financial checks from January after a host of companies failed owing to a wholesale price surge, the regulator Ofgem has announced. Bosses of firms will also undergo more stringent vetting. More than 20, mostly small, suppliers have collapsed following a spike in wholesale gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Tougher rules for energy firms on the way

But experts say Ofgem is ‘shutting the stable door after the horses have bolted’ following the collapse of at least 26 energy firms in the past few months. Under the plans where stress testing reveals financial weaknesses, Ofgem will agree an improvement plan for companies to address any concerns, particularly where consumers are at risk.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Boss of collapsed supplier Extra Energy faces disqualification

A tech entrepreneur faces being barred from running a company in the UK for at least two years after his energy firm collapsed. Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, has applied to the High Court to disqualify Mordechay Maurice Ben-Moshe as a company director in the UK, court filings show. Mr...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Ofgem ‘failed to act against unfit energy suppliers for almost a decade’, damning report says

A regulator’s long-term failure to tackle a spiralling energy market has partly caused the recent huge spikes in the costs of gas and electricity, a charity has written in a damning report.Citizens Advice is accusing Ofgem of failing to regulate the energy market for almost a decade.In the report, the charity said that Ofgem’s mistakes and missed chances to control the market has contributed to the surge in prices this year.The rise in wholesale prices has led to the collapse of 26 small energy suppliers that had served around four million customers.The collapse had cost the average household around £94,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Ofgem blamed for errors that led to energy firms collapsing

The energy regulator is responsible for a series of mistakes and missed opportunities that allowed the collapse of dozens of energy suppliers and led to spiralling household bills, according to a report by a leading consumer rights charity. Citizens Advice has blamed the industry regulator, Ofgem, for failing to take...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

How U.K. Energy Crisis Is Hitting Household Suppliers: QuickTake

The U.K. has one of the most deregulated energy markets, designed to keep prices low and competitive. Customers can buy natural gas and electricity for homes directly from large suppliers or smaller ones who purchase from the wholesale market and sell it on. The system works fine in normal conditions but is breaking down under pressure from sky-high prices caused by supply disruptions in Europe. Domestic fuel bills look set for large increases in 2022 even with price caps to protect households.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Bright Energy: Takeover talks under way at Belfast-based firm

Belfast-based electricity company Bright Energy is in talks with another energy supplier about taking over its business, BBC News NI has learned. The firm, initially a joint venture between Evermore Energy and the Maxol Group, was set up last year and operates on both sides of the border. It is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Investors face losing millions under plans to weaken financial safety net

Investors could be left millions of pounds out of pocket under proposals which would leave them without crucial protection from rogue advisers. Plans set out by the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, yesterday mean investors caught up in some of the biggest financial scandals of recent times would not have qualified for protection from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
MARKETS
The Independent

Firms will have new duty to act in consumers’ interests under FCA plans

Financial services firms will have a new duty to put consumers at the heart of what they do under plans set out by the City regulator.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said this will drive a culture change in firms, and senior managers will be held accountable.Firms will have to provide consumers with information they can understand, offer products and service that are fit for purpose and provide helpful customer service.Under the higher standards, consumers should find it as easy to switch, cancel and complain as it was to buy the product or service.The FCA said it has previously seen firms...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
newschain

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst: Rangers had to ‘dig deep’ for win over Dundee United

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst admits Rangers had to “dig deep” for their narrow 1-0 cinch Premiership win over a weakened Dundee United side at Ibrox. The Taysiders suffered from a Covid-19 outbreak in midweek and boss Tam Courts fielded a much-changed and youthful team but they turned in an impressive performance before and after defender Scott McMann conceded a 71st-minute penalty for handball which allowed captain James Tavernier to fire in Rangers’ winner from the spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Omicron will hit us like a ton of bricks, O’Neill warns

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has warned that Omicron will hit Northern Ireland “like a ton of bricks”. Ms O’Neill said modelling presented to Stormont ministers suggests that in a worst-case scenario, the region could be facing 30,000 cases a day. Executive ministers are involved in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy